Fresh from rejecting a takeover bid, Eutelsat has ploughed another $165 million into OneWeb, raising its stake in the process. The French satellite firm revealed it has exercised a call option on a portion of the latest OneWeb funding round to enable it to increase its holding to 22.9% from 17.6% previously. The transaction, which is due to be completed around the end of this year, carries identical financial terms to its initial $550 million investment in OneWeb, Eutelsat said. It announced that investment back in April and completed it last month.

BUSINESS ・ 6 DAYS AGO