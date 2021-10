CORONA (CNS) - A traveling exhibit that serves as a mobile replica of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in the National Mall in Washington, D.C., will be on display in Corona beginning today, providing an opportunity for residents to experience the impact of the memorial and pay homage to the men and women whose names are on it. An opening ceremony is set for 6 p.m. in Santana Park to unveil "The Wall That Heals.'' It will remain available for visitors until Sunday, according to the Corona Community Services Department. In addition to city officials, representatives from several veterans organizations are slated to be on hand to share their thoughts during the ceremony, which is open to the public. The wall, which is 375 feet long and almost 8 feet high at the center, serves as a scaled.

CORONA, CA ・ 6 DAYS AGO