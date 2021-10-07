Nessel focuses on system reliability improvements, increased outage credits & affordability in continued advocacy before Michigan Public Service Commission

Thursday, at the opening of the Michigan State Police Grand Rapids Facility, Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer proposed a $6.35 million investment to get illegal guns off the streets and enhance public safety. The proposal is part of the larger $75 million MI Safe Communities framework the governor laid out in July, which would utilize federal funding from the American Rescue Plan to reduce crime and keep people safe by tackling the court backlog, expanding resources available to law enforcement, and uplifting communities by making investments in jobs, justice, and education.

