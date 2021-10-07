ABA issues guidance for lawyers with clients who have communication differences

Legal Roundup is the BBJ's weekly look at news and notes from the local legal scene. Send items to acoker@bizjournals.com. • Seven Bradley Arant Boult Cummings LLP attorneys were appointed to new leadership roles with the American Bar Association (ABA) for the 2021-2022 bar year, which began Aug. 1. Those attorneys include Birmingham attorneys Dylan C. Black, Tiffany J. deGruy, Anne Marie Seibel and Ethan T. Tidmore as well as Charlotte attorney Erin Illman, Nashville attorney Junaid Odubeko, and Montgomery attorney Robert Emmett Poundstone IV. Black has been appointed a member of the membership and marketing committee by the chair of the section of litigation. DeGruy will continue serving as co-chair of the woman advocate committee. Seibel has been elected vice-chair of the section of litigation. Tidmore will serve as co-chair of the trial evidence committee. Illman has been appointed to the cybersecurity legal task force. Odubeko is currently serving his second year as part of the section of litigation’s diverse leaders academy. And Poundstone, managing partner of the Montgomery office, was elected the Alabama State delegate and will serve as a member of the nominating committee and chair of the Alabama State Delegation in the House.

