ABA issues guidance for lawyers with clients who have communication differences

 7 days ago

The American Bar Association Standing Committee on Ethics and Professional Responsibility on Wednesday released a formal opinion to guide lawyers in situations when they and their clients do not share a common language, or the client has a physical condition, such as a hearing, speech or vision disability. Formal Opinion...

