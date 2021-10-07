José Vadi on Mapping a Changing California

José Vadi is the guest. His debut essay collection, Inter State, is available from Soft Skull. Subscribe and download the episode, wherever you get your podcasts!. Brad Listi: I think that’s maybe the word for it, it’s a mecca. People come to California to find their fortune. People historically have come here to make a better life for themselves and escape maybe not so great situations. There’s also this coastal thing that’s happening. The American story unfolds from east to west, migrationally, and I guess with the exception of Hawaii, this is as far as you can get. There’s always been the joke, that Los Angeles is the city at the bottom of a hill into which everything slides. People came here, they had no further to go. It doesn’t apply to everybody, but there is some truth to this idea that if people wound up here, they were running as far as they could go. They got to the ocean and stopped. And there’s a certain kind of person to whom that journey appeals.