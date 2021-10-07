CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
California State

José Vadi on Mapping a Changing California

By Otherppl with Brad Listi
Literary Hub
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJosé Vadi is the guest. His debut essay collection, Inter State, is available from Soft Skull. Subscribe and download the episode, wherever you get your podcasts!. Brad Listi: I think that’s maybe the word for it, it’s a mecca. People come to California to find their fortune. People historically have come here to make a better life for themselves and escape maybe not so great situations. There’s also this coastal thing that’s happening. The American story unfolds from east to west, migrationally, and I guess with the exception of Hawaii, this is as far as you can get. There’s always been the joke, that Los Angeles is the city at the bottom of a hill into which everything slides. People came here, they had no further to go. It doesn’t apply to everybody, but there is some truth to this idea that if people wound up here, they were running as far as they could go. They got to the ocean and stopped. And there’s a certain kind of person to whom that journey appeals.

lithub.com

Comments / 0

Related
SFGate

A California park's name, rooted in racist history, is permanently changed

The long-contested name of a popular Northern California state park steeped in a violent history has been permanently changed. Located near the craggy seaside cliffs of Trinidad, Calif., Patrick’s Point State Park is known for its coastal scenery, winding trails shrouded in spruce trees, rocky tide pools that inspired a Nickelodeon cartoon and sandy shores dotted with agate. But a recent press release shared by California State Parks describes how the name of this serene oasis in Humboldt County traces back to Irish homesteader Patrick Beegan, who allegedly stole the land for himself in the mid-1800s and was accused of murdering numerous Native Americans who originally lived there.
CALIFORNIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Francisco, CA
City
Mecca, CA
State
California State
Local
California Entertainment
Local
California Government
State
Hawaii State
Only In Northern California

The Creepy Small Town In Northern California With Insane Paranormal Activity

Northern California is full of places with creepy stories that seem to linger. We even compiled a road trip that leads you to the most haunted places in NorCal! However, the town featured here has a seriously spooky presence and is known to contain occasionally-nuts paranormal activity. Placerville is a quaint town with a relatively […] The post The Creepy Small Town In Northern California With Insane Paranormal Activity appeared first on Only In Your State.
CALIFORNIA STATE
ComicBook

California Changes COVID-19 Vaccination Requirements For Some Theme Parks

California is tweaking its COVID-19 vaccination requirements from some theme parks. The new rules go into effect in October and will see guests at places like Six Flags Magic Mountain have to present vaccination proof or a negative test before entry to the park. This policy applies to attendees 11 and up as younger children are not yet able to get the vaccine according to Deadline's report. Some of the theme park representatives were caught off guard by this decision. But, the board decided to make a bit of a tweak to give those in the industry time to prepare. Still, that new policy goes into action on October 7th and there are people out there that bought tickets under the old rules. However, to maintain the safety of the larger community, there are going to have to be concessions made all over.
CALIFORNIA STATE
oc-breeze.com

Legislation to mitigate impacts of climate change along California coast signed into law

In an effort to combat the detrimental effects of climate change, legislation to expand opportunities for marine restoration work along the California Coast was signed into law by Governor Gavin Newsom. Authored by Assemblywoman Cottie Petrie-Norris, AB 63 will update the Marine Managed Areas Improvement Act (MMAIA) to permit restoration in marine conservation areas.
CALIFORNIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Inter State#Soft Skull#American#Mexican
nationalgeographic.com

Mapping Southern California’s history of oil extraction and spills

The Southern Coast of California is home to an active oil and gas industry and a legacy of environmental disasters. Along the Southern California coast, tens of thousands of oil wells are sitting next to scenic beaches, dotting coastal mountains, and even occupying residential blocks of urban Los Angeles. Platforms on the Pacific Ocean pull oil from deep-sea wells and send it to the mainland via pipelines on the seafloor. Onshore and off, California's oil and gas industry persists, despite state goals to cut back carbon emissions and a legacy of numerous environmental disasters.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Toni Koraza

Experts Warn: California is Facing a Devastating Crisis

Nineteen out of the top twenty biggest wildfire catastrophes happened in the past two decades. The 2020’s August Complex fire was the largest recorded wildfire in California’s history. More than 1 million acres burned in just a few weeks. August Complex spread across an area bigger than Rhode Island (a whole state).
CALIFORNIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
News Break
Politics
arcamax.com

California just changed single-family zoning laws. Is it the death of the suburbs?

A law recently signed by California Gov. Gavin Newsom could potentially change what San Diego County has looked like for nearly a century. About half of all housing in San Diego is traditional, single-family homes but the governor’s action in mid-September could alter that. There are nearly 400,000 single-family lots in San Diego County that could be transformed into a property with up to four homes based on the law, according to University of California Berkeley research.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Popculture

Britney Spears' Conservatorship Battle is Already Prompting Legal Changes in California

Britney Spears' conservatorship battle is having implications far beyond just the pop star's life and career. On Thursday, California Gov. Gavin Newsom signed a law to reform conservatorships in the state that will close several loopholes in the system. The law was signed the day after a judge suspended Spears' father Jamie Spears as conservator of the singer's finances, with a certified public accountant taking over until the conservatorship is completely dissolved.
CELEBRITIES
northbaybusinessjournal.com

California workers with disabilities were paid as little as $2 an hour. Why that will change

Sep. 27—Workers with disabilities in California must be paid at least the state's minimum wage by 2025, under a bill signed by Gov. Gavin Newsom Monday . Senate Bill 639, by Sen. María Elena Durazo, D-Los Angeles, ends a practice known as 14(c) or sheltered workshops, in which workers with disabilities were paid as little as $2 an hour. The state will join ten other states including Alaska, Oregon and Texas in phasing out the practice.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Literary Hub

Interview with an Indie Press: Heyday Books

When Heyday Books, an independent press founded in Berkeley in 1974, approached publisher Steve Wasserman with a job offer, “I still had the scent of night jasmine and a wee bit of the old Berkeley tear gas in my nostrils,” as he recounted to UC Berkeley’s Linda Kinstler in an interview last year. It led him back to the city where he had grown up and taken part in some of the most important civic demonstrations of its past, including, notably, the movement to build People’s Park in 1969—and to an important addition to the independent publishing scene of the Bay Area.
BERKELEY, CA
Best Life

Unvaccinated People Are Banned From These Hotels, Starting Oct. 15

Hawaii has enacted some of the strictest restrictions throughout the pandemic, from a mandatory 14-day quarantine for anyone entering the islands before the vaccine rollout to the current 10-day quarantine for any unvaccinated people who won't get tested for COVID. Governor David Ige has been urging travelers to delay visiting, as Hawaii deals with an accelerated surge of COVID cases and a lack of available health care resources, and it's clear the state is not afraid to get tough on unvaccinated visitors. Now, Hawaii is becoming even less hospitable to tourists who haven't gotten their COVID shots, with many major hotels in the state cracking down on unvaccinated guests.
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy