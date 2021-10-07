Pet-Friendly Travel

Ghost is a three-year-old red neutered Siberian husky that came to the Palmdale Animal Care Center as an owner surrender. Ghost is a sweet good dog, loves being around children and is playful. While being medically examined, Ghost was weary but allowed handling. During his time in the play yard, he displayed a gentle and dainty play style, tolerant of other dogs. He didn’t mind a female shepherd lingered in front of him and tolerated her licking his face. He explored the yard by himself at first, and after a while, he became more social wandering among other dogs. He softly greeted the handlers with a high tail wag, seeking gentle touches. Ghost was calm and gentle with his interaction with other dogs. He also showed a gentle demeanor with staff and volunteers. He is recommended to a home with children middle school-aged and is good to be paired up with calm dogs. To meet Ghost, use the link and follow the instructions on how to do self-scheduling visit at the center: https://linktr.ee/; https://animalcare.lacounty.gov/all-visits-to-the-animal-care-center-are-by-appointment-only/

PALMDALE, CA ・ 13 DAYS AGO