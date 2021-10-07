CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pets

Pet-Friendly Travel

By Family Features
Baltimore Times
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Family Features) After spending months of extra time at home with their pets, many pet owners are looking to plan pet-inclusive vacations. In fact, 85% of pet parents say they’re likely to travel within the next year and 65% say they are ready to bring their pets along, according to an online survey conducted by KRC Research on behalf of Mars Petcare, which is committed to making pets feel welcome through pet-friendly policies, parks and business – including hotels like Homewood Suites by Hilton and Home2 Suites by Hilton – through its BETTER CITIES FOR PETS™ Program. To learn more and find pet-friendly destinations, visit BetterCitiesForPets.com or newsroom.hilton.com.

baltimoretimes-online.com

Comments / 0

Related
B106

Find Your Next Best Friend! Free Pet Adoptions This Weekend

During this pandemic, a lot of us have suffered depression, anxiety, and loneliness. Now the world is opening back up, and getting back out into the world can help with those issues. Of course, there's another way to boost your spirits, and that's by adopting a new furry friend to...
KILLEEN, TX
tucson.com

Pets for adoption

Adopted: Chico, Black Jack, and Benson from Pima Animal Care Center; Chase from Paws Patrol Cats. Contact: Pima Animal Care Center, 4000 N. Silverbell Road, 724-5900. Hours: Noon-7 p.m. Monday-Friday and 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays. To see a list of available pets and services, head to pima.gov/animalcare. Sign...
PETS
wahoo-ashland-waverly.com

Who’s Buckling Up their Pets and How? Pet travel survey reveals highlights

Wanna go for a R-I-D-E?” These magic words are enough to send most dogs into a tailspin of excitement. Whether you’re going to the local dog park or on a cross-country expedition, to your dog, a road trip means new sights, new smells, and new friends. But does it mean safe travels? You make sure you and your human family are snugly buckled in before you head out in your car, but is your pet secure?
PETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mars#Hotels#Pet Friendly Travel#Krc Research#Homewood Suites
Eunice News

Safety first when traveling with pets

Keeping passengers, including both people and pets, safe in vehicles is the responsibility of drivers. Dogs should be properly restrained in vehicles and not allowed to ride with their heads out of the window. The high velocity of wind can damage their respiratory systems over time. Pets’ love is unconditional, so it’s no wonder that pet parents want to keep their beloved animals by their side as…
PETS
mpacorn.com

Pet of the week

CALM AND COOL—Draco, ID No. A779433, came to the Camarillo Animal Shelter with a tipped ear, which indicates he was a member of an established feral cat colony. But he isn’t feral anymore. He let people handle him and give him eye medication. Draco would likely be fine living in a home with other pets, if introductions are done slowly. He would do best in a lowenergy home, perhaps one without very young children. Young teenagers would be fine. For adoption information, go to vcas.us.
CAMARILLO, CA
homecrux.com

Cox and Cox Pet Bed Larder Cabinet is a Cozy Nook for Your Furry Friend

Dogs are undoubtedly man’s best companions and our connoisseur of comfort as well. It becomes our prime duty to take good care of these furry friends and make their stay as comfy as possible. If your dog demands an extra private space, Cox and Cox comes to your rescue with a Pet Bed Larder Cabinet that could feature in your room. By this means, you get to keep a close eye on your dog while it gets to enjoy some me-time in your close vicinity.
PETS
Mashed

Does Johnny Rockets Have A Pet-Friendly Menu?

When your dog rides shotgun on your trip through the drive-thru, a spare fry from the to-go bag isn't necessarily the only suitable treat on the menu. Many fast food restaurants have a pet menu (secret or clearly marked), which means your next burger or breakfast run could become a full-on family affair. (However, just like those bacon cheddar burgers, Boston cream donuts, and chocolate shakes are a special treat for us humans, these fast food dog selections are, in general, only safe for Fido in moderation.)
PETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Pets
bringfido.com

New Dog Parks and Pet-Friendly Attractions: October 2021

The most colorful time of year is here, but it isn’t just the vibrant trees that signify new beginnings this month. It’s time for Fido to slip on his pumpkin costume and “fall” for these October offerings. Fetch Park. When it opened in 2018, Fetch Park in Atlanta, GA, quickly...
PETS
KRGV

Mission nationally recognized as pet-friendly city

The City of Mission has received the official Better Cities for Pets certification for showcasing its commitment to creating a pet-friendly community, the city announced in a Wednesday news release. The City of Mission has been recognized for "creating a vibrant community where pets are not only welcome but thrive."
MISSION, TX
Jackson Citizen Patriot

Pets of the week: Rusty is a people pleaser. Bubba is super friendly

JACKSON, MI – Rusty and Bubba are just two of the many animals at Cascades Humane Society that are looking for loving forever homes. Rusty is an absolutely gorgeous red-and-white Australian shepherd. And, just like the breed indicates, he is a fun-loving, high-energy dog. He previously lived mostly outdoors, so he’s still working on being house broken, but he is a good learner who is treat motivated.
JACKSON, MI
Amityville Record

Pets, Pets, Pets

“Here’s looking at you, kid!” Have you ever wondered which types of dogs are more likely to mimic Humphrey Bogart in “Casablanca” and stare into their owners’ baby blues? According to new research by Hungarian animal behaviorists, at least four different traits affect dogs’ abilities to establish eye contact with humans.
ANIMALS
KOOL 96.5

VIDEO: Yellowstone Tourist Eats Asphalt After Egging on Huge Elk

Another year of visitors to Yellowstone National Park so far has amounted to the same old buffoonery by tourists that just have to get that close-up photograph. I think officials at Yellowstone National Park should hang signs above the entrances reading, "Stupid is as stupid does." What is it about the planet's very first designated national park that attracts so many bungling oafs? As a frequent visitor to the park, it's a sight I've witnessed so many times I'm becoming desensitized.
ANIMALS
Antelope Valley Press

Shelter Pets

Ghost is a three-year-old red neutered Siberian husky that came to the Palmdale Animal Care Center as an owner surrender. Ghost is a sweet good dog, loves being around children and is playful. While being medically examined, Ghost was weary but allowed handling. During his time in the play yard, he displayed a gentle and dainty play style, tolerant of other dogs. He didn’t mind a female shepherd lingered in front of him and tolerated her licking his face. He explored the yard by himself at first, and after a while, he became more social wandering among other dogs. He softly greeted the handlers with a high tail wag, seeking gentle touches. Ghost was calm and gentle with his interaction with other dogs. He also showed a gentle demeanor with staff and volunteers. He is recommended to a home with children middle school-aged and is good to be paired up with calm dogs. To meet Ghost, use the link and follow the instructions on how to do self-scheduling visit at the center: https://linktr.ee/; https://animalcare.lacounty.gov/all-visits-to-the-animal-care-center-are-by-appointment-only/
PALMDALE, CA
Evening Star

Pets on parade

The annual pet parade at the DeKalb County Free Fall Fair drew a large number of entrants this year, with the majority of the adults and children coming in costume. The parade featured dogs, horses and even a couple friendly goats. After the judging took place contestants made their way around the block for the parade.
DEKALB COUNTY, IN
fairhavenneighborhoodnews.com

Blessing of the Pets

Sixth annual Blessing of the Pets at St. Mary’s Church 440 Main Street, Fairhaven, on Sunday, 10/3 at 12 noon in Front of the Church. All pets must be leashed or in carriers. You can also bring a photo of your pet to be blessed. Blessing of the Animals. Trinity...
FAIRHAVEN, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy