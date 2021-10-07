CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Ongoing History Daily: The shortest music video EVER!

By Alan Cross
ajournalofmusicalthings.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBack in their heyday, the budgets for music videos could reach into the millions because they helped sell records. What’s the longest standard music video ever made? It’s probably still “Thriller” from Michael Jackson, which is more of a short film, really, clocking in somewhere around 15 minutes. But here’s...

www.ajournalofmusicalthings.com

Comments / 0

Related
theprp.com

Atlas Premiere “Uhri” Music Video

A music video for Atlas‘ fourth single “Uhri” from their upcoming album “UKKO“, out December 10th. The band commented of this latest track:. “UHRI (Finnish for sacrifice) is about the journey to death. Embracing the cold and letting the black river pull you into the depths, where time can start over. The ravens vision fulfilled, truly. The sun is engulfed and white horses gallop through the ever frosted fields. The place where the sky will cry it’s last tear and Ukko passes us his wisdom.”
MUSIC
metalinsider.net

Mastodon release “Teardrinker” music video

Mastodon premiered their newest single “Teardrinker” at 11pm eastern last night. The band is getting ready to release Hushed And Grim, the album from which this single comes on October 29th. Mastodon recently revealed the first single, “Pushing the Tides,” with a music video, available here. The album cover was created by Paul Romano, the same artist who designed the sleeves for Crack The Skye, Blood Mountain, Leviathan as well as the cover for Remission.
MUSIC
ajournalofmusicalthings.com

The Ongoing History of New Music, episode 926: The music is Bond. James Bond.

When a movie is successful, you can be sure that someone somewhere wants more. That’s when we get a sequel. If that follow-up does well, then the sequel gets a sequel. And if that film finds traction, then you reach the level of franchise. We’ve seen many movie franchises over...
MUSIC
ajournalofmusicalthings.com

Ongoing History Daily: The Beastie Boys and Madonna

True or false: the Beastie Boys once toured with Madonna. Absolutely 100% true. Back in the spring of 1984, they got a call from Madonna’s manager who asked if the Beasties would be interested in opening her Like A Virgin tour. This was not necessarily a wise move. At the time, Madonna’s audience was similar to what we see with the Backstreet Boys and all those other boy bands. Imagine the reaction Korn or Limp Bizkit or Kid Rock might get if they were to play a gig in front of all those screaming 12 year-olds.
MUSIC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
ajournalofmusicalthings.com

Ongoing History Daily: Jonathan Davis’s creepy car

Rock stars love cars. It’s a simple fact. Once you make it big, you want to pamper yourself with a fine, pimped-out ride. Jonathan Davis of Korn is no different. He’s had a Porsche, a Bentley, and a 1969 Volkswagen Beetle. Wait a sec. A ‘69 Bug? What’s wrong with this picture? Lemme tell you something: you can’t even imagine.
CELEBRITIES
ajournalofmusicalthings.com

Ongoing History Daily: Quaint instant recordings

About 15 years ago, the music industry was being decimated by illegal file-sharing and downloading. This forced some acts to pivot into new spaces. Several groups, including the Pixies, offered audiences the chance to buy a CD copy of that gig on their way out. The “instant concert CD” was seen as a way to make money otherwise lost to bootlegs. There was also the “instant concert DVD.” Pop Will Eat Itself, a fine British group, set a world record for fastest DVD issue back in January 2005. On the 23rd, they recorded a show in Birmingham, England. The disc was mixed overnight, duplicated on the morning of the 24th and that night, discs went on sale at a show in London. From gig to DVD in less than 24 hours.
MUSIC
defpen

Music Video: Nippa – Situation

If you’re reading this, please answer the next question honestly. Do you have a running list of songs that are far too good to be a short as they are? If you answered in the negative, you’re a liar. If you answered in the affirmative, your honesty is appreciated. At first thought, a song like “Beach Is Better” by Jay-Z may come to mind. More recently, Capella Grey has managed to dominate house parties, brunches and clubs with a song that is one minute and 46 seconds long. This month, a rising artist by the name of Nippa may have added a new entry into that running list.
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michael Jackson
BLABBERMOUTH.NET

BUCKCHERRY Releases Music Video For 'Gun'

Californian rockers BUCKCHERRY have released the music video for the track "Gun", taken from their latest album, "Hellbound", which came out in June via Round Hill Records. This is the fourth clip from "Hellbound", following videos for "So Hott", "Hellbound" and "Wasting No More Time". "Gun" is an homage to...
MUSIC
ajournalofmusicalthings.com

Ongoing History Daily: Kurt Cobain, Christian(?)

Two interesting things about Nirvana that you perhaps did not know. First of all, Kurt Cobain met Krist Novoselic through a Christian youth group that met every Wednesday night in their hometown of Aberdeen, Washington. Call me crazy, but I just can’t see Kurt fitting in with that crowd. Second,...
ABERDEEN, WA
New York Post

Rolling Stones retire classic rock song ‘Brown Sugar’

The Rolling Stones retired one of their most popular rock songs due to lyrics that depict the horrors of slavery. The Stones have not played the 1971 hit “Brown Sugar” on their current tour and said the blues classic has been removed from their setlist. “You picked up on that,...
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Music Video#Ongoing History Daily#Brutal Truth
ajournalofmusicalthings.com

Can a marching band perform Rush? Yes. Yes, they can.

The Ohio State Marching Band decided to give a big shout-out to Rush with this routine. Nice work. Some parents are trying to remove a teacher because she’s an Iron Maiden fan. [UPDATED with new info.] →. Alan Cross. is an internationally known broadcaster, interviewer, writer, consultant, blogger and speaker....
MUSIC
ajournalofmusicalthings.com

Weird album alert: White noise based on the periodic table

You gotta love the UK’s The Pocket Gods. They are raging against the streaming machine by messing with Spotify’s algorithms in clever ways, most notably by focusing on releasing many songs, all about 30 seconds long. Mark from the band writes: “As part of our continuing protest against lack of...
MUSIC
ajournalofmusicalthings.com

Canadian music sales and streaming stats: 11 October 2021

Thanksgiving? Maybe, but the Canadian recorded music industry needs its weekly numbers. Here we go:. On-demand audio streams, +0.5% (1.979 billion streams in the country last week). Alan Cross. is an internationally known broadcaster, interviewer, writer, consultant, blogger and speaker. In his 30+ years in the music business, Alan has...
MUSIC
Rolling Stone

Hear Michael Kiwanuka’s Emotive New Single ‘Beautiful Life’

Michael Kiwanuka has released a new single, “Beautiful Life,” recorded in London with producer St Francis Hotel. The ethereal song serves as the title music for filmmaker Orlando von Einsiedel’s new documentary, Convergence: Courage in a Crisis, out on Netflix Tuesday. “In this song I wanted to focus on the feeling that there’s a real strength in the human spirit when you try to look for beauty even in difficult situations,” Kiwanuka said in a statement. “Of course, in some situations that becomes more and more difficult.” He continued, “But I just wanted to ponder on that and wonder what life would be like if I lived it like that. Ultimately whatever people feel from hearing the song is ok with me. But what I was trying to emit through the music was a feeling of defiance. A feeling of strength through adversity.” “Beautiful Life” is the musician’s first new music since he released his last album, Kiwanuka, in 2019. That album marked Kiwanuka’s third solo effort and first since 2016’s Love & Hate (and won Britain’s coveted Mercury Prize). Kiwanuka is currently working on his fourth album, with tour dates scheduled for the spring of 2022.
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
ajournalofmusicalthings.com

Fun: A quick history of home entertainment

Most of us have been spending quite a bit of time at home because of bloody COVID. Chances are you’ve become more familiar with all types of home entertainment, too. Here’s a quick summary of how things have changed over the decades. You can also learn more here. The Tragically...
TECHNOLOGY
Rolling Stone

Don Toliver Charts Familiar Terrain on ‘Life of a Don’

Over the past decade, hip-hop’s R&B-leaning interlocutors have primarily trafficked in a kind of euphoric subterfuge. Where drugs once served as a source of sensory enhancement, they have been reconfigured in the genre as a pathway, or shortcut, to genuine connection. The result tends to be music with unintelligible emotional stakes. Tortured and lovelorn, rap’s would-be romantics have found themselves in a loop: chasing the fantasy of love as opposed to uncovering anything about its reality.  For the Houston rapper Don Toliver, it’s been a framework for success. An acolyte of fellow Houstonian Travis Scott, he arrived on the scene last...
MUSIC
ajournalofmusicalthings.com

Ongoing History Daily: Travis Barker’s tattoos, part 1

One of the most-inked guys in the world of music is Travis Barker of blink-182. The last time there was an official count, he has 117 tats and a lot of them have to do with Cadillacs. That, apparently, is his favourite make and model of car. Not only does...
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy