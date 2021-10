Those in the market seeking an affordable house will be hard-pressed to find anything in their budget as low inventory continues to push prices skyward. According to HouseCanary, a real estate valuation brokerage whose team of economists regularly researches and reports industry trends, there were 287,468 new listings added to the market in September, a 14% decrease since September 2020. Over the past year however, listings as a whole are up 9.9% with 3,201,229 listings being added to the market.

