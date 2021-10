MONTANA LIVING — Alpine Theatre Project's 2021 Artist Challenge continues this weekend with a debaucherous and hilarious new musical, "Sorry." Set in corporate America, "Sorry!" is a side-splitting and honest new musical about a young woman named Carly who wants only to be taken seriously at her job. In tandem with her best friend Angela, Carly navigates her struggles with discrimination, confidence, love, and knowing her worth. While confronting the stark realities of family-planning, Angela deals with an over-the-top mother, and also manages to meet a super hot gynecologist along the way. "Sorry!" is a show that will have you in stitches while also bringing to light the challenges that many women (and men) face when striving for recognition and respect in a condescending world.

