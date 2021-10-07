CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sidney, OH

Police Officer Shot. Police Seek Public's Help in Locating Suspect

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn October 6, 2021 Officers of the Sidney Police Department attempted to serve a felony arrest warrant on Brandon Steele in the 700 Blk. Of Lynn Street. As Officers approached the residence Steele fled on foot. Steele and a Sidney PD officer met towards the dead end of Ronan where shots were fired. The suspect fled south again and was encountered in an alley off of Taft St. The suspect fired his weapon again at another Sidney PD officer who was stuck by the gunfire. Steele fled again on foot and eluded capture.

