Movies

Tom Cruise learning to fly a World War 2 plane for stunt scene in ‘Mission: Impossible 8’

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTom Cruise is understood for performing stunts on his personal in motion pictures and has proven off his expertise in a number of movies. After studying how you can fly a helicopter, the Mission Impossible star is all set to discover ways to fly an 80-year-old army airplane. Tom is reportedly studying to fly the World War II airplane for a stunt sequence for his subsequent film Mission: Impossible 8.

