Hocus Pocus 2 Movie Set Going Up & When It’s Being Released (VIDEO)

By Angel Welsh
 6 days ago
This isn't just a bunch of Hocus Pocus it's the real deal. The set of Hocus Pocus 2 is in the beginning stages of filming and we got a look at the set being built in Rhode Island. Angel here and Hocus Pocus is probably one of our family's favorite...

