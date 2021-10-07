Hocus Pocus 2 Movie Set Going Up & When It’s Being Released (VIDEO)

This Halloween season, you're invited to check out some of the most amazing and spooky homes decorated for Halloween in the Evansville area. For some people, Halloween is like their Christmas. They will go all out decorating their home with light shows, spooky decorations, and some even host haunted houses. My friend Jody lives in Greenville, Kentucky, and each year he puts out a massive display of Halloween blow molds and more. His house is one that everyone in the area loves to drive by each year. There are folks like Jody all over the Evansville area that spend a lot of time and effort making sure their homes are creepy and amazing. However, unless you passed by them all of the time, you would never know about some of these homes.

EVANSVILLE, IN ・ 5 DAYS AGO