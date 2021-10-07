CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phone Support Available for COVID-19 Vaccine Appointments in St. Mary’s

By St. Mary's County Health Department
 6 days ago
LEONARDTOWN, MD (October 6, 2021) – The St. Mary’s County Health Department (SMCHD) has partnered with the St. Mary’s County Library to provide assistance with COVID-19 vaccine appointment registration over the phone for community members who are eligible for an initial or booster dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Registration is required through the state’s electronic vaccine registration system in order to schedule a vaccination appointment and receive COVID-19 vaccine through SMCHD; the additional phone support from the St. Mary’s County Library is intended to assist those who may not have access to a computer or who require additional help with the electronic registration process. SMCHD posts vaccine appointments and eligibility information online at smchd.org/covid-19-vaccine . Please review the allergy guidance and the FAQs for SMCHD COVID-19 Vaccination prior to registering for a vaccine appointment.

Phone Assistance for Vaccine Appointment Registration:

  • St. Mary’s County Library : (240) 523-3340
    • Monday – Friday from 9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.
  • SMCHD COVID-19 Community Hotline: (301) 475-4330
    • Hours of Operation: Monday – Friday from 8:00 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.

For local COVID-19 updates, information, and data visit smchd.org/coronavirus .

The post Phone Support Available for COVID-19 Vaccine Appointments in St. Mary's appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle .

