Mechanicsville, MD

Bluegrass Comeback to Southern Maryland

By Staff
The Southern Maryland Chronicle
 6 days ago
California, MD — October 1, 2021 With the confusion to hold indoor events vs outdoor events; then how about an “online-Live-virtual” event. With so many local Bluegrass fans wanting to see some of the local bands performing together again, we have decided to hold a virtual event.

The “Bluegrass Comeback to Southern Maryland” will be a fundraiser and food drive for the St. Mary’s Helping Hands Food Pantry in Mechanicsville, MD. The online event will take place on Saturday, October 23, 2021, from 1:00 pm until 8:00 pm and will be available to view on Facebook Live at www.facebook.com/jayarmsworthy .

Local Bluegrass bands that have been confirmed to perform are Jay Armsworthy & Eastern Tradition, 15 Strings, Recycled Bluegrass, Cuzin’s N Harmony, and other local area guest musicians. While viewing the event, there will be an opportunity to make a financial contribution to the St. Mary’s Helping Hands Food Pantry through Facebook or mail a check to the location of the pantry which is: 28291 Old Village Road in Mechanicsville, MD 20659.

On the day of the online event, there will be a food drop-off station at the BJ’s Parking Lot found at 44950 Worth Ave in California, MD where non-perishable food will be accepted. With the holiday fast approaching, there is a growing need for food to fill the pantries. Saturday, October 23 will be a great opportunity to participate in this effort.

For more information, please call 301-737-3004 or email jaychelle1@verizon.net

The Southern Maryland Chronicle

MD
Are you ready for a new type of news in Southern Maryland? The kind that talks about community, schools, government, outdoors, events, and more? The kind that doesn’t post its opinion, but rather tells the story from all sides? Welcome to The Southern Maryland Chronicle(SMC). Born out of a need to bring Southern Maryland more than just accidents, crime, and fires. The need to talk about all the positive things the community offers. To bring you the news that you need to make informed and educated opinions and decisions. We focus on Southern Maryland, but will also report on news from the region, state and national arenas if we feel that it will either affect SoMd or be of news interest to SoMd.

 https://www.southernmarylandchronicle.com

