Maryland State

Calvert Student Awarded 2021 Maryland InvestWrite Competition

By Calvert County Public Schools
The Southern Maryland Chronicle
The Southern Maryland Chronicle
 6 days ago
Sam Zolfaghari, a 9th-grade student at Northern High School, has been named the Maryland winner for the Grade 6-8 Division of the 2021 InvestWrite Competition.  InvestWrite, an innovative national writing competition, is a program of the Securities Industry and Financial Markets Association (SIFMA) Foundation offered exclusively to teachers and students participating in The Stock Market Game.

Mrs. Amanda Price, Northern Middle School 8 th grade Science Teacher and The Gifted and Talented Liaison, oversees the afterschool enrichment opportunity through the Gifted and Advanced Learning program.

Sam was recognized by Mrs. Julie Weaver, Executive Director of the Maryland Council on Economic Education. He received a certificate, medal, a display banner for his school, and $50 cash prize to recognize his achievement.

The InvestWrite experience enhances student math, critical research, and writing skills while teaching wealth creation through saving and investing.

The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Bluegrass Comeback to Southern Maryland

California, MD — October 1, 2021 — With the confusion to hold indoor events vs outdoor events; then how about an “online-Live-virtual” event. With so many local Bluegrass fans wanting to see some of the local bands performing together again, we have decided to hold a virtual event. The “Bluegrass Comeback to Southern Maryland” will be […] The post Bluegrass Comeback to Southern Maryland appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
MECHANICSVILLE, MD
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Maryland Permanently Preserves 12 Working Farms, Nearly 1,500 Acres of Additional Farmland

ANNAPOLIS, MD – The Maryland Board of Public Works approved 12 new Maryland Agricultural Preservation Foundation (MALPF) easements at Tuesday’s board meeting. These easements will permanently preserve an additional 1,483 acres of prime farmland in Allegany, Baltimore, Caroline, Charles, Dorchester, Frederick, Queen Anne’s, and Worcester counties for an investment of more than $5.3 million in state […] The post Maryland Permanently Preserves 12 Working Farms, Nearly 1,500 Acres of Additional Farmland appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
MARYLAND STATE
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Maryland Fall Foliage Report Friday, October 8, 2021

Here we go folks, we’re seeing more color out west and the rest of the state is being blanketed in subtle yellows and reds. In the far western portions of the state our reports are indicating we’re at the mid-point, especially in the higher elevations. Through central and southern Maryland, we have a mixed bag […] The post Maryland Fall Foliage Report Friday, October 8, 2021 appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
MARYLAND STATE
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

UM Charles Regional Opens New Behavioral Health Practice

LA PLATA, Md. – (October 5, 2021) — The University of Maryland Charles Regional Medical Center (UM CRMC) is expanding its services to address mental health needs within the Southern Maryland community. Now accepting patients, UM Charles Regional Medical Group – Behavioral Health has brought in two experienced practitioners to create a solid foundation of care. Janevine […] The post UM Charles Regional Opens New Behavioral Health Practice appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
LA PLATA, MD
Are you ready for a new type of news in Southern Maryland? The kind that talks about community, schools, government, outdoors, events, and more? The kind that doesn’t post its opinion, but rather tells the story from all sides? Welcome to The Southern Maryland Chronicle(SMC). Born out of a need to bring Southern Maryland more than just accidents, crime, and fires. The need to talk about all the positive things the community offers. To bring you the news that you need to make informed and educated opinions and decisions. We focus on Southern Maryland, but will also report on news from the region, state and national arenas if we feel that it will either affect SoMd or be of news interest to SoMd.

