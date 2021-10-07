CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sorry, Facebook Doesn’t Have a #HocusPocus Witch Checker

By Ash
My 1053 WJLT
 6 days ago
If you see it on Facebook, it must be true - right?. I saw this in my timeline and immediately thought: red flag. But hey, you never know. Sometimes Google offers up fun things on google.com around the holidays so maybe it was legit. So, I did it. HMF! Not...

my1053wjlt.com

Google Tool Will Help You Pick The Perfect Halloween Costume This Year

Halloween will be here before you know it. Do you already know what you're going to dress up as this year? If not, Google can help. Whether you're a kid or an adult, finding the right Halloween costume can be a difficult decision sometimes. There are so many options. Do you dress up as something funny, scary, or even cute? For me, I try to top what I did the year before. It's typically a funny costume based on someone from a movie or TV show. Each year, I find myself debating on what to dress up as. This year is no different. I am stumped. If you're in the same boat, there's a tool on Google that you can use to help you decide what to dress up as for Halloween.
CELL PHONES
My 1053 WJLT

New App Update Adds Shake to Report Feature – No It’s Not Putting Your Friends in Facebook Jail

The latest update to the Facebook app has added a new feature that you may not be aware of and it could be creating some problems for you and your online friends. I was scrolling through Facebook today when I ran across what appears to be a screenshot of someone else's Facebook post - you know when someone types out a big status update and someone else takes a screenshot and then shares it? It was one of those.
CELL PHONES
My 105.3 WJLT plays the best adult contemporary music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Evansville, Indiana.

