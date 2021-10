What would spooky season be without the Sanderson Sisters? Thanks to Freeform, we’ll never have to find out. The cable network’s annual 31 Nights of Halloween lineup features 14 showings of Hocus Pocus, the beloved 1993 film starring Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kathy Najimy — and while that may seem like a lot, keep in mind that Freeform aired the Walt Disney flick a whopping 30 (!) times in 2019. (Of course, you can watch Hocus Pocus as many times as you’d like with a subscription to Disney+, but who are we to suggest a commercial-free viewing experience?)

TV & VIDEOS ・ 13 DAYS AGO