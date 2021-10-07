This Day In History, October 7th, 2021 – “Panmunjom”

It was just 70 years ago today, October 3, 1951, during the Koran War, when I Corps of the US 8th Army advanced north to better positions and took the high ground. One of those better positions of high ground would soon earn the moniker of Old Baldy because so much artillery fire and airstrikes had removed all the trees and vegetation leaving it covered in shell craters, rearranged rubble and men. Old Baldy would remain the high ground of the front line for the rest of the War, and would see more combat for this mound of earth in the months ahead.

