This Day In History, October 7th, 2021 – “Panmunjom”
It was just 70 years ago today, October 7, 1951, when the Peace Talks to bring an end to the Korean War were moved from Kaesong to Panmunjom. Kaesong was behind communist lines where UN Negotiators were continuously harassed with enemy propaganda portraying the UN surrender and begging for peace. Panmunjom is right on the front line, even the ‘Peace Table’ where the Delegates from both sides sit is on the official front line, and don’t you dare cross it. Negotiations are still held in that same spot, that’s right, for 70 years.www.signalsaz.com
