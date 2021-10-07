CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Soccer

“Arcade” singer Duncan Laurence stays positive despite spending 2021 “seeing everything from the sidelines”

By Syndicated Content
mix929.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDuncan Laurence‘s hit “Arcade” was first released in 2019, but it’s only been this year when it’s really blown up worldwide, especially on American radio, thanks to TikTok. While he’s thrilled about that, the Dutch singer/songwriter says it’s been a bit frustrating seeing his first single go up the charts everywhere, while he’s stuck at home in the Netherlands due to the pandemic.

mix929.com

Comments / 0

Related
flaunt.com

Duncan Laurence | More Than Just A ‘Small Town Boy’

Duncan Laurence is officially A Small Town Boy—the name of his debut album. Released via Spark Records at the tail end of last year, the 13-track body of work recently received the deluxe treatment, adding 4 more incredible songs to the original. Hailing from the small town of Hellevoetsluis in...
LOS ANGELES, CA
purewow.com

Princess Beatrice Finally Announces Her Baby’s Name (& It’s a Tribute to the Queen)

It’s been almost two weeks since we learned that Princess Beatrice and her husband, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, welcomed their first child together. And after waiting for what feels like an eternity, the couple finally announced their daughter’s name: Sienna Elizabeth Mapelli Mozzi. “Her Royal Highness Princess Beatrice and Mr Edoardo...
WORLD
enstarz.com

Brian Laundrie's Sister Unknowingly Spills Strong Proof Family Knows His Whereabouts

Brian Laundrie's sister gave information that contradicted the family's initial statement. As the search for Laundrie intensifies, more questionable details about his disappearance started to emerge. This time, his sister's previous claims put the family's story under suspicion. On September 17, Laundrie's sister Cassandra spoke to ABC's "Good Morning America"...
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Duncan Laurence
Sherrell Writes

Brian Laundrie Tracked on TikTok

Drone Picture of the home of Brian Laundrie's parents.Dennis A. Clark. The TikTok community has joined Dog the Bounty Hunter in the nationwide manhunt for Brian Laundrie. Laundrie is the fiancé of the recently slain Gabby Petito and is the prime suspect in her murder. Many TikTokers have made drone footage of Brian's family home go viral, with some claiming that he can be seen hiding in their flower bed located in the back yard.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#European Union#Abc Audio#American#Tiktok#Dutch#Eu#Covid
Vice

A Celebrity Singer Convicted of Molesting a Teenager Was Welcomed Back on TV

Wearing a flower garland, the man smiled while standing in a slow-moving convertible, waving to crowds gathered to see him upon his release from prison. For many watching the scenes on Sept. 3 in Jakarta, the extravagant reception for Indonesian celebrity singer Saipul Jamil did not fit with the circumstances: the 41-year-old was free for the first time since being convicted more than five years ago for molesting a 17-year-old.
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Sir Paul McCartney moves fans with very rare family photo

Sir Paul McCartney marked a poignant family milestone this week and chose to share a rare photo from his childhood with fans in honour of the occasion. The Beatles icon, 79, posted a black-and-white snapshot showing him as a little boy on the beach with his mother. WATCH: Paul McCartney...
CELEBRITIES
Ok Magazine

Duane 'Dog The Bounty Hunter' Chapman Claims Gabby Petito Was Overheard 'Yelling' By Vacationers, Says Brian Laundrie Would Grab Her Mouth To Silence Her

Duane ‘Dog’ Chapman believes he has learned new details regarding Gabby Petito’s relationship with Brian Laundrie. In an interview with The Sun, the TV personality claimed to know that Petito was “very verbal” during alleged altercations with Laundrie, who is suspected to have been physically abusive to his now-deceased fiancée.
PETS
InspireMore

‘I showered and saw where my wife wiped away steam to see our baby in the bassinet.’: Man praises stay-at-home wife, says her hard work ‘does not go unnoticed’

Get more stories like this in your inbox! Sign up for Smile, our free daily good news email read by over 825K people!. “I came home yesterday evening after working 12 hours. I went into the bathroom to get cleaned up and ready for dinner. I noticed my daughter’s bassinet in the bathroom.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Music
Country
Netherlands
NewsBreak
Celebrities
wmleader.com

Brian Laundrie Underground Bunker Theory: Experts Reveal Whether It’s Possible He’s Hiding In Backyard

One of the wildest, most incredible, most wholly unbelievable things we’ve heard in a long time is the theory that Brian Laundrie never really left his parents’ home in North Port, Florida. Never hiked to the Carlton Reserve, didn’t double back north to the Appalachian Trail, none of that — because he’s hiding in the backyard, under the soil.
NORTH PORT, FL
Daily Mail

Emotional doctor tears up explaining how American anti-vaxxers and Christian faith groups are manipulating VERY vulnerable groups in Australia and convincing them NOT to get jabbed because 'God will save them'

American anti-vaxxers and Christian faith groups have been manipulating vulnerable Australians and convincing them not to get the Covid vaccine, said a top doctor during an emotional televised press conference. Northern Territory Chief Health Officer Dr Hugh Heggie addressed the state at Wednesday's media conference urging residents to get vaccinated...
WORLD
Reality Tea

Kathy Hilton Says It Was “Very Scary” Not Knowing Where Paris Hilton Was When She Was Out Partying As A Teen

Kathy Hilton has been the breakout star this season on Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. Which is no small feat considering everything else that’s going on. But while we have been getting to know Kathy, her daughter Paris Hilton has long been in the spotlight. Paris is known for her partying and now Kathy is […] The post Kathy Hilton Says It Was “Very Scary” Not Knowing Where Paris Hilton Was When She Was Out Partying As A Teen appeared first on Reality Tea.
BEVERLY HILLS, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy