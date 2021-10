Juan Yepez briefly set Cardinals twitter ablaze when the team announced that he was included on the Wild Card roster. After a season in which he tallied a .417 wOBA in Double-A and a .413 wOBA in Triple-A, it was exciting to see Yepez on the big league team, even though he ended up not making an appearance in the game. The fact that he made the team shows that the Cardinals think highly of his bat and were willing to give him the chance to make his MLB debut in the playoffs. He certainly earned such an opportunity, but now that the season is over, it is unclear how many plate appearances will be available for Yepez in 2022.

MLB ・ 3 DAYS AGO