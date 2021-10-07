Pokémon Celebrations Set: Where to Buy & Resale Prices

The women’s exclusive Air Jordan 1 Low “Bronze Eclipse” was one of the least talked about sneaker releases when it dropped this year but as time went on, the shoe started selling out. However, fans who are in search of the style can find a pair of the resale market and prices aren’t much higher than retail. For instance, the lowest asking price on StockX at the time of publication is at $133 for a women’s size 11.5 and as high as $177 for a women’s size 8.5. The same shoe is also available on both GOAT and Flight Club and the...

RETAIL ・ 6 DAYS AGO