Pokémon Celebrations Set: Where to Buy & Resale Prices

Highsnobiety
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe date is October 20, 1996, and you just picked up a pack of Pokémon cards on their opening day. If you keep good care of those, you could be a very rich card collector in 25 years. Fast forward to 2021 — it was a dream and you never bought those cards, but you open up StockX and realize that you can secure a Pokémon Celebrations set to commemorate the 25th anniversary of the global-favorite trading card game. It’s a compromise, sure, but one that we’re definitely making.

