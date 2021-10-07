CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Hochul to decide on Cuomo aides

By ERIN DURKIN
POLITICO
 6 days ago

Today is Day 45 for Gov. Kathy Hochul, and that means the end of evaluation purgatory for the Andrew Cuomo legacy officials she inherited in August. Transitions are rough, but this one even more so because Cuomo’s resignation was accompanied by reports that top staff both replicated and enabled his behavior. Hochul had promised that in 45 days she would have made the decisions necessary to root out any individuals that would hinder her goals moving forward — which include commanding a transparent and nontoxic administration.

www.politico.com

Comments / 0

 

