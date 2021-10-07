Helena-Area Fishing Report

We spent the first six days of October down at Flamingo with two sets of anglers - and the fishing there was very good... This time of year there are lots and lots of baitfish schools up and down the Gulf coast of the Everglades from Cape Sable up to Lostman's River (and probably everywhere else from Naples to Key Largo...). Pilchards (scaled sardines), herring, bay anchovies (glass minnows as big as they get, around four inches...) but little in the way of mullet (guess they're partying somewhere else...). As you can guess every fish is on the feed and just about every day it was tarpon, snook, redfish, speckled trout, and even the first of the spanish mackeral, along with the usual resident small goliath grouper under fifty pounds.... Along the way more than a few sharks joined the party - we caught and released lemons, bulls, and one blackip - everyone just as hungry as usual.... but not one of them caught any of our hooked fish...

KEY LARGO, FL ・ 4 DAYS AGO