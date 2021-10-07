CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Your Weekly Horoscopes: October 10 to 16, 2021

By Jaime Wright
Cover picture for the articleOur never ending “summer break” concludes this week when Saturn stations direct on the 10th. Since May, the planet of discipline, structure and responsibilities has been retrograde, allowing us to consider what’s really worth the effort. Now, we must—slowly but surely—move ahead with the plan. Luckily, this week brings a series of uplifting and supportive aspects as an antidote to the tense, passive aggressive fog that’s hung over the last few weeks. Venus sextiles both Mercury retrograde and Saturn, connecting our thoughts with our actions. Then, on the 15th, the sun makes a trine to expansive Jupiter—an aspect that’s like sunshine on a cloudy day—found in the birth charts of Orlando Bloom and Cameron Diaz, both known for their smile. There’s positivity to spare. Let’s lap it up.

