Congress still trying for deal to raise America's debt ceiling

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer announced the Senate had reached an agreement on the debt ceiling, which would prevent the United States from defaulting on its loans, the consequences of which would be dire for the US economy. Mr Schumer on the Senate floor that the deal would extend the debt limit until 3 December. “It’s our hope that we can get this done as soon as today,” Mr Schumer said. The announcement comes after a weeks-long standoff between Democrats and Republicans, who each have 50 seats in the Senate with Vice President Kamala Harris being the tiebreaker, on...

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 6 DAYS AGO