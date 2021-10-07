CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress still trying for deal to raise America's debt ceiling

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSenate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer is considering an offer from Minority Leader Mitch McConnell as the debt ceiling dilemma continues. Ed O'Keefe reports from the White House.

Debt Ceiling Limit Deal Reached

This morning, Senate Majority Leader, Chuck Schumer announced a deal has been made! The deal surrounds and extension of the nation’s debt ceiling through early December. This is a major breakthrough to avert economic disaster after weeks of partisan deadlock over the issue. Schumer said he hoped that the deal would be reached by today. The deal comes the day after Mitch McConnell said Republicans have ‘already made it clear’ that they would ‘assist in expediting’ a process known as reconciliation which would allow Democrats to raise the debt limit without GOP votes.
Senate majority leader confirms deal to raise debt ceiling and avoid default

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer announced the Senate had reached an agreement on the debt ceiling, which would prevent the United States from defaulting on its loans, the consequences of which would be dire for the US economy. Mr Schumer on the Senate floor that the deal would extend the debt limit until 3 December. “It’s our hope that we can get this done as soon as today,” Mr Schumer said. The announcement comes after a weeks-long standoff between Democrats and Republicans, who each have 50 seats in the Senate with Vice President Kamala Harris being the tiebreaker, on...
Democrats accept GOP's debt ceiling deal

Senate leaders reached a deal to raise the debt ceiling through December 3, preventing the government from defaulting on its debts. CBS News chief White House correspondent Nancy Cordes, co-author of Politico Playbook Tara Palmeri and National Journal's "Against the Grain" columnist Josh Kraushaar join "Red and Blue" anchor Elaine Quijano with the details and the latest on President Biden's visit to Illinois.
Top Senators announce short-term deal to raise debt ceiling

The nation’s top senators agreed to raise the debt ceiling through early December, Majority Leader Chuck Schumer announced Thursday morning, avoiding for now the economic crisis that would happen if the U.S. defaulted on its debt for the first time in history. "We have reached an agreement,” Schumer said on...
The latest on the debt ceiling standoff in Congress

Biden on raising the debt limit: "We need to act" President Biden urged lawmakers to raise the debt ceiling before the Oct. 18 deadline. "We need to act. These leaders know the need to act. The United States pays its bills. It's who we are, it's who we've been, it's who we're going to continue to be, God willing. That's what's called the full faith and credit in the United States," Biden said in remarks ahead of a meeting with heads of US businesses at the White House.
