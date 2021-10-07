CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Texas State

There’s a Shortage of At Least 100,000 Restaurant Workers in Texas?

By Chris Austin
96.5 The Rock
96.5 The Rock
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The Texas Restaurant Association says there is a massive shortage of workers in the restaurant industry in the state of Texas. “We estimate between 100,00-125,000 workers still being sidelined,” said Joe Monastero, chief operations officer of the Texas Restaurant Association. “What that means is positions are available, but people that had them we aren’t exactly sure if they chose to go into a different industry chosen to go back to school or expand their education.”

965therock.com

Comments / 0

Related
biz570.com

Restaurants feel weight of staff shortage

Kaylee Popple said she receives plenty of applications for openings at the Down Pour, the Wilkes-Barre restaurant/bar she and her husband, Joshua, own. Keeping those workers is another matter. “We had an influx of resumes,” Popple said. “It’s definitely hard to get people to stay. We’ve had trouble with people...
WILKES-BARRE, PA
Beloit Daily News

Many factors contribute to restaurant product shortage

Chickens only grow two wings. That’s one of a myriad of factors Wisconsin Restaurant Association President and CEO Kristine Hillmer described in an interview Monday when discussing the product shortage affecting restaurateurs and most other businesses. “There isn’t one fault and there’s not one solution,” Hillmer said. “After COVID-19 we...
RESTAURANTS
myvillager.com

Local businesses are struggling with a shortage of workers

Down the street at Tennis on Selby, 1599 Selby Ave., owner Deb Irvine recently closed her store for the weekend so she could take a few days off, resulting in an estimated loss of a few thousand dollars in revenue. “It’s never been this bad before,” said Irvine, who has operated the shop for 11 years.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Business
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Lifestyle
Local
Texas Food & Drinks
Local
Texas Restaurants
City
Austin, TX
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

Paying more at the grocery store? The global supply chain problem explained

CLEVELAND (WJW) – Paying more at the pump for gasoline or for your favorite item at the grocery store? Blame it in part on the growing global supply chain problem creating issues across various industries. “The food supply is really one that’s struggling out there,” said Kristin Mullins, president and CEO of the Ohio Grocers […]
CLEVELAND, OH
reviewjournal.com

Raising Cane’s corporate workers pitch in during labor shortage

A fast-food chain is deploying corporate workers to its restaurants amid the nation’s ongoing labor shortage — including a chief executive in Las Vegas. Chicken restaurant Raising Cane’s began deploying about 250 of its corporate staff to some of its approximately 580 stores in more than 30 states and the Middle East, the Baton Rouge, Louisiana-based company said. The company employs about 40,000 people systemwide.
LAS VEGAS, NV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Discounts#Food Drink#Waterloo Ice House#Kxan Tv
1049 The Edge

Restaurant Robots Could Solve the Staffing Shortage in Michigan

Almost 90% of Michigan's restauranteurs say they don't have enough workers. These innovative robots could be the solution to the problem. What could go wrong?. There was a collective sigh of relief when Michigan restaurants opened up again after being shuttered during the early days of the Coronavirus pandemic. Limited hours and capacities opened up and the road ahead looked clear. Now, owners face a problem they're having a hard time solving: nobody seems to want to work. At some restaurants, lobbies remain closed due to a lack of staff to clean them. Hours have been limited in some cases and some eateries have closed for a full day each week or not turned on the "open" sign for a full week to give harried employees a chance to catch their breath.
MICHIGAN STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Customer Service
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
abc12.com

Michigan restaurants still hurting from worker shortage, delta variant

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - Michigan restaurants aren’t out of financial danger yet, according to new survey results. Restaurants across the country took part in a national survey in early September and the Michigan Restaurant & Lodging Association released results from the state on Monday. Results show the rebound in business...
MICHIGAN STATE
montanakaimin.com

Campus dining grapples with worker shortage

Campus Dining at the University of Montana remains around 50% staffed over a month into the fall semester, according to Trail Bundy, the marketing and communications manager of Campus Dining. The demand for Campus Dining’s services increased this fall as more students returned to campus compared to the last three...
ECONOMY
nny360.com

Restaurant industry’s fragile recovery faltering amid rising expenses, labor shortages

After a brief glimpse of normalcy this summer, the fragile recovery in the U.S. restaurant industry is sputtering. Data and interviews with restaurateurs point to a deterioration in finances due to surging costs for everything from salmon to uniforms and labor shortages. A survey found that 51% of small restaurants in the country couldn’t pay their rent in September, up from 40% in July.
RESTAURANTS
96.5 The Rock

96.5 The Rock

San Angelo, TX
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
198K+
Views
ABOUT

96.5 The Rock plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for San Angelo, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy