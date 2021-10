This article is provided FREE for Google searchers. In order to access all content on Marcellus Drilling News, please visit our Subscribe page. Prices for natural gas along the U.S. Gulf Coast may not, on the surface, have much to do with the Marcellus/Utica–but they do. The price gas is selling for along the Gulf Coast is important because M-U molecules flow to that region to feed petrochemical plants and (more importantly) LNG export facilities. S&P is reporting even though there’s been a big storage build along the Gulf Coast for natural gas, prices remain extremely high in the region. Why? LNG exports…

