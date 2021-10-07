CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Getty launches YouTube series for ‘art curious’ audiences

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Getty has launched a YouTube series called ‘Becoming Artsy’, available to stream weekly and hosted by the museum’s senior creative producer Jessie Hendricks. ‘Becoming Artsy’ was designed by the institution to attract ‘art curious’ audiences. The first episode, ‘Connected’, is available to stream on both YouTube and the Getty website.

The Associated Press

DeFine Launches Masterpiece Pixel Art, The First NFT Series by Sandbox Network

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 1, 2021-- The NFT social platform DeFine announced on the 29th that they will be launching the Masterpiece Pixel Art NFT created by Sandbox Network, the largest MCN company in Korea. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211001005248/en/. DeFine Launches Masterpiece Pixel Art,...
VISUAL ART
towson.edu

TU arts project on truth, reconciliation launches with virtual Fall Film Series

CoLab directors Young, Pinkston present “Invisible Architectures,” a multiyear project from the College of Fine Arts & Communication. The Towson University Department of Electronic Media and Film’s 2021 Fall Film Series, “Invisible Architectures,” runs virtually on Mondays at 7:30 p.m. through Oct. 25. This year, the films explore the concept of truth and reconciliation across multiple cinematic genres.
TOWSON, MD
Freeport Journal Standard

Freeport Art Museum launches BIPOC initiative to diversify artists, audiences

Freeport Art Museum will welcome the work of Patrick Earl Hammie and Tyanna Buie as the inaugural artists of the museum's new Black, Indigenous, People of Color Initiative launching later this month. This initiative aims to establish Freeport Art Museum as a welcoming venue for artists and patrons of color.
FREEPORT, IL
cosmicbook.news

Lobo Art Surfaces From Canceled Animated Series

A cool batch of art from a canceled Lobo animated series has surfaced online which would have been on the HBO Max streaming service. Olan Rogers, a writer, actor, and producer known for Final Space, posted five pieces of concept art from their Lobo and Crush pitch on Linkedin:. Here...
COMICS
unomaha.edu

Curious People Series: Science For, With, and By the People

"Science For, With, and By the People" Science can and should be for everyone, and citizen science is one way that almost anyone can take part in doing meaningful science. Technologies have played a crucial role in the explosive growth of new research that would be impossible without public participation, and the results to date are spectacular. In this talk, Andrea Grover, Ph.D., will provide an overview of citizen science, what it can accomplish, examples of current initiatives in Nebraska, and talk about how her work on the "science of citizen science" helps professional scientists succeed in their partnerships with the public.
OMAHA, NE
lpb.org

Art Rocks! The Series - 901

Meet puppeteer, Clay Achee of Baton Rouge, who discusses his digital-first collaboration with LPB, Ziggy’s Arts Adventure, an educational puppet series about a 9-year-old alien who travels to Earth in search of art. Quilter Cynthia Lockhart of Cincinnati, Ohio; Billy the Squid and the Sea Cow Drifters in Key West, Florida; and comic strip creator Brian Crane of Sparks, Nevada.
COMICS
mixonline.com

Outline Architectural Series Speakers Launched

New York, NY (September 29, 2021)—Outline has introduced its new Architectural Series, a range of installation loudspeakers designed for interior use in meeting and presentation spaces, houses of worship, museums and boardrooms. The line consists of four loudspeakers—the Ai41 and Ai81 ultra-compact columns, the Charlie 4 cube and the dedicated AS6 micro-sub, plus a complementary selection of mounting accessories.
NEW YORK STATE
uci.edu

UCI Claire Trevor School of the Arts to Launch Distinguished Artist Speaker Series

The series launches with renowned professionals in both entertainment and art. Irvine, Calif., Sept. 29, 2021 – UCI Claire Trevor School of the Arts (CTSA), a national arts research and education leader, will launch an inaugural Distinguished Artist Speaker Series in October 2021 as part of the UCI Brilliant Future Campaign. The series brings cutting-edge artists and arts professionals in art, dance, drama, and music to campus to engage with students, faculty, and the community and encourages thought-provoking and culturally diverse artistic ideas.
IRVINE, CA
Deadline

UK Audience To Be Taken ‘Inside Beverly Hills’ As Channel 4 Acquires Spun Gold TV Doc Series

UK audiences are to be taken Inside Beverly Hills: The Land Of The Rich And Famous as broadcaster Channel 4 acquires Operation Royal Wedding producer Spun Gold TV’s three-parter. The show, which was part-funded by distributor All3Media International, reveals a whole new side to the world famous home and playground of the rich. UK viewers will be able to peak inside LA’s opulent homes, hotels and businesses, exploring a society defined by money, luxury, lifestyle and status. The series was part-funded by All3Media International, which holds worldwide distribution rights, and was subsequently acquired by Channel 4. Charlie Clay is exec producing for UK-based Spun Gold, which is behind a wealth of content about the UK royals. “Inside Beverly Hills: The Land Of The Rich And Famous provides viewers with a richly entertaining insight into the everyday lives of the wealthy and famous inhabitants of 90210,” said Spun Gold managing director Daniela Neumann.  
TV SERIES
The Verge

YouTube Music will launch free background listening starting in Canada

YouTube Music is lifting one of its most annoying limitations — but only in Canada. Today, YouTube announced that beginning November 3rd, customers in Canada will be able to continue listening to their music in the background while doing other tasks on their phone or when the screen is off.
CELL PHONES
Register Citizen

Nickelodeon's 'Star Trek: Prodigy' Aims to Introduce the Series to a Younger Audience

The Star Trek franchise is among the most venerable of all 20th century entertainment properties. Having already birthed nine TV series and 13 feature films since its initially short-lived debut run in the 1960s, the thinking person’s space opera has mapped out the furthest reaches of the galaxy and all points in between. But now, it is prepared to boldly breach a demographic that it has not specifically attempted to tap before: kids.
TV SERIES
MUSIC

