CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Kanye West Reportedly Helping Kim Kardashian Prepare For ‘SNL’ Gig

By Chronicle Reporter
blackchronicle.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt looks like Kim Kardashian is getting the help of Kanye West as she prepares for her debut hosting gig on Saturday Night Live. According to Page Six, Kardashian will host the show this Saturday (Oct. 9). “Kim is nervous about hosting ‘SNL,’” a source shared, Page Six reports. “Kanye...

blackchronicle.com

Comments / 0

Related
E! News

Watch Psalm West Totally Ignore Mom Kim Kardashian’s Kisses in Hilarious Video

Watch: Kim Kardashian Shares First Close-Up Photo of Psalm West. Psalm West proved nothing gets in the way of his TV time—even mom Kim Kardashian!. The KKW Beauty mogul, who shares four kids with ex Kanye West, recently let fans in on what quality time with the toddler is really like. In an adorable video posted to her Instagram Story on Sept. 27, Kim attempted to shower Psalm with enough kisses for a lifetime. However, the 2-year-old was quite preoccupied with other things, including watching his favorite show on TV.
CELEBRITIES
Cosmopolitan

This hairstyle cost Kim Kardashian $10,000

Look, we're not stupid, we know that someone with as substantial worth as Kim Kardashian isn't going to buy their hair extensions from Pak's, but that didn't stop us wincing when her hairstylist revealed the cost of her most recent look. As well as Kim, Chris Appleton's client list includes...
BEAUTY & FASHION
E! News

Kim Kardashian Says North West Is "Full Goth" and Still Wants to Be an "Only Child"

Watch: Kim Kardashian Reveals Which West Child Makes Mornings a "Struggle" Kim Kardashian is helping her fans to keep up with her kids' wildly different personalities. On Thursday, Sept. 16, the 40-year-old Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum is a guest on The Ellen DeGeneres Show. During the visit, Kim discussed the differences between the four children she shares with estranged husband Kanye West: North West, 8, Saint West, 5, Chicago West, 3, Psalm West, 2.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kanye West
Person
Kim Kardashian
Person
Kanye
Person
Lorne Michaels
CinemaBlend

Kim Kardashian Is Being Sued By Neighbor For Alleged Underground Vault, But What's Really Going On?

The Kardashian-Jenners keep their fans well-informed of their lavish lifestyle via social media. They even make it absolutely, perfectly clear that their toddler’s gold chains are, like, totally real. But can't the Kardashians have their cake and build under the foundations of their mansions, too? A neighbor of Kim Kardashian’s is reportedly suing her over an alleged underground vault, but there's supposedly more to the story.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Kim Kardashian corrects Ellen DeGeneres after she assumes two-year-old son Psalm’s gold chain is ‘fake’

Kim Kardashian has amused fans by correcting Ellen DeGeneres after the talk-show host assumed a gold chain worn by the reality star’s two-year-old son Psalm West was “fake”.On Thursday, the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star sat down for an interview with DeGeneres on The Ellen Show, during which they discussed the Skims founder’s four children, who she shares with estranged husband Kanye West, and how they are “so different”.When the conversation turned to Kardashian’s youngest child, Psalm, DeGeneres identified him as the one who was pictured on the reality star’s Instagram wearing a thick gold chain around his...
CELEBRITIES
themanual.com

Kanye West’s New $57 Million Concrete Oceanside Bachelor Pad

Post a whirlwind year that saw the release of Kanye West’s 10th album, Donda, this summer and a pending divorce from Kim Kardashian West, it seems the rap star and fashion icon is ready to leave the ‘burbs to rejoin the celebrity elite on the Southern California beach. First broken...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kim And Kanye#Kkw Beauty
Popculture

Kanye West's Alleged Cheating on Kim Kardashian Comes to Light After 'Donda' Release

As the current status of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's marriage seems to be in limbo, at least to the public, West's alleged infidelity throughout their 7-year marriage is coming to light. Per The Blast, a source close to the former couple has come forward and is alleging that the rapper cheated on the SKIMS founder with a musical peer. "Kanye cheated on Kim with an A-list singer," the source claims. "At the time it happened, Kanye was mainly living in his bachelor pad in Hollywood because it was closer to his studio and he wasn't going to go home to Kim and newborn baby when he'd been partying late in the studio." The affair allegedly took place after Kardashian gave birth to their second child, Saint.
CELEBRITIES
Complex

Kim Kardashian Says Daughter North is a ‘Full Goth Girl’ Now

During a recent appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, guest Kim Kardashian opened up about the differences between her and Kanye West’s four children. In the interview, Kim revealed that their oldest daughter, eight-year-old North, has developed an edgy side: “North is like goth — she’s into Hot Topic. She puts fake tattoos on her face, and she listens to Black Sabbath, and she’s just like a full goth girl,” she said.
CELEBRITIES
Footwear News

Kim Kardashian Opens ‘SNL’ in Head-to-Toe Pink

Kim Kardashian hosted “Saturday Night Live” for the first time ever today and her performance did not disappoint. The reality television star took the stage in head-to-toe pink velvet, featuring a high neck and pumps. In her opening monologue, Kardashian poked fun at her family, Kanye West and more. Kim Kardashian West’s Monologue! pic.twitter.com/t60b6ZC6cl — Saturday Night Live – SNL (@nbcsnl) October 10, 2021 Earlier in the day she was spotted in a puffy pink coat and glitter boots on her way to NBC studios. Before hosting this weekend’s episode, the media mogul headed to rehearsals on Wednesday in eye-catching, all-black attire. The ensemble...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Parenting
NewsBreak
Celebrities
New York Post

Kanye West lists 3,800-acre Wyoming ranch amid Kim Kardashian divorce

Kanye West is getting rid of his over 3,800-acre Wyoming ranch only two years after he purchased it for an estimated $8 million. The ranch, known as Monster Lake, hit the market on Monday afternoon for $11 million, the Daily Mail first reported. This marked the first property West purchased...
WYOMING STATE
TVLine

SNL: Kim Kardashian's Suitors Include Jesse Williams, John Cena, Chris Rock in Bachelorette Parody — Watch Video

Kim Kardashian West had no shortage of celebrity suitors to choose from during Saturday Night Live‘s Bachelorette parody. The premise of The Dream Guy was simple: West’s Rochelle had to choose which seven men would advance to the next round of the competition — and the one guy who didn’t receive a rose token would be sent home burned alive. Among Rochelle’s potential mates were Chace Crawford (Gossip Girl, The Boys), Tyler Cameron (The Bachelorette), Blake Griffin (of the Brooklyn Nets), Chris Rock (SNL), Jesse Williams (Grey’s Anatomy), John Cena (Peacemaker) and, um… Kyle Mooney’s Zeek.  Also in the mix was Dream Guy “producer” Amy Schumer, who accepted Rochelle’s token with “both of my holes.” So, who advanced to the next round? And who was sent into a fiery pit to burn for all of eternity? Press PLAY on the video above to find out. West’s SNL debut kicked off with a self-deprecating monologue that acknowledged her unlikely turn as master of ceremonies (watch here). What followed were a stream of self-referential sketches, including The People’s Kourt, in which Kim played her own sister, Kourtney. Grade West’s episode via the following poll, then drop a comment with your full review.
TV & VIDEOS
Rolling Stone

‘SNL’: Watch Kim Kardashian Roast Entire Family in Opening Monologue

Saturday Night Live‘s second episode of the season featured Kim Kardashian West making her hosting debut and roasting her entire family in the opening monologue. When talking about how her father inspired her in opening her eyes to racial injustice, Kardashian said: “It’s because of him I met my first Black person. Want to take a stab at who it was?” While acknowledging that it’s “weird” to remember who it was,” she added, “O.J. does leave a mark. Or several. Or none at all. I still don’t know.” Kardashian then took jabs at Kanye West and Caitlyn Jenner’s failed political campaigns, pretending...
CELEBRITIES
Life and Style Weekly

Kim Kardashian Attends the ‘SNL’ Afterparty in a Curve-Hugging Bodysuit With Feathered Sleeves

Celebrating in style! Kim Kardashian and her famous family attended the Saturday Night Live afterparty in the wee hours of Sunday, October 10, in New York City. The former Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, 40, looked incredible in a curve-hugging Balenciaga bodysuit with feathered sleeves. Kim’s sister Khloé Kardashian was also in attendance wearing a red dress, jacket and face mask paired with Nike sneakers.
CELEBRITIES
thesource.com

Kanye West Removes Chris Brown Entirely From ‘Donda’

Kanye West is making some changes to his Donda album. On Tuesday, an updated version of the project was available on all streaming platforms and one of the big changes on the LP includes the removal of Chris Brown’s vocals on “New Again.”. In the new version, Brown is replaced...
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy