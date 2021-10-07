CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
"Arcade" singer Duncan Laurence stays positive despite spending 2021 "seeing everything from the sidelines"

Cover picture for the articleDuncan Laurence‘s hit “Arcade” was first released in 2019, but it’s only been this year when it’s really blown up worldwide, especially on American radio, thanks to TikTok. While he’s thrilled about that, the Dutch singer/songwriter says it’s been a bit frustrating seeing his first single go up the charts everywhere, while he’s stuck at home in the Netherlands due to the pandemic.

