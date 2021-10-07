TWO PLEA COURT HEARINGS SET FOR TODAY IN INDIANA COUNTY COURT

A man accused of trying to shoplift from the Walmart stores in Indiana County will go before Indiana County Senior Judge William Martin to enter pleas today. 41-year-old Thomas Earl Kearney is charged with retail theft, receiving stolen property and criminal mischief-damaging property for the thefts that happened in 2019 at Walmart locations in White Township and near Blairsville. On May 31st of that year, Kearney tried to steal about $3,649 worth of electronic items from the White Township Walmart before an employee disrupted the attempt before Kearney tried to put the items in his vehicle. On the same day, he went to the Blairsville Walmart and tried to steal the items again, but again, the attempt was stopped by a Walmart employee. He was able to get away from the scene before he was identified.