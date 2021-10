Dry ice will be used on railway lines in a trial to better remove leaves and combat Autumn-related train delaysEngineers at the University of Sheffield have developed the new method, which will be trialled by train operator, Northern, in the coming weeks.The method involves blasting dry ice from train to rails, making the leaves frozen and brittle. The dry ice then quickly turns back to gas, causing it to expand and the leaves to disintegrate.Engineers have praised the efficiency of the method compared to current systems, and hopes it can help to cover much greater distances more frequently, through the...

TRAFFIC ・ 9 DAYS AGO