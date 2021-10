‘The Vegan Dream’ inspired by Narnia’s whimsical world that depicts the deep connection and harmony between humans, nature, and animals. On the 10th anniversary of brand’s sustainable journey, the designer Sanyukta Shrestha saw fit to reflect her longstanding beliefs in a modern luxury bridal wear that not only fights against animal cruelty, but also looks stylish and affordable. Addition to many Sanyukta Shrestha luxurious sustainable wedding dress collections, this collection is a celebration of love between humans, the Earth and the animals’, a wedding look that more effortlessly fits into any woman’s sustainable wardrobe and provides her with options to reuse after the wedding.

DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS ・ 9 DAYS AGO