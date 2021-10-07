CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Questions Podcast: Taking a glimpse into the football future

By Tim Fitzgerald
247Sports
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleComing off a 37-31 loss to Oklahoma, Kansas State drops to 3-2 and 0-2 in Big 12 play. Fans want to know what this means for the future of this program, this season and beyond. And they also want to discuss the future of the Big 12 without OU and UT. The Powercat Questions Podcast features GoPowercat.com publisher Tim Fitzgerald, as well as the insights of GPC's Zac Carlson, Ryan Gilbert and Cole Carmody, and streams on the 247Sports Podcast Network at Megaphone.fm. And, as always, the Powercat Podcast is sponsored by Fridge Wholesale Liquor.

