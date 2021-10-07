CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Graphite One Reports Graphite Added to the U.S. National Defense Stockpile List

charlottenews.net
 6 days ago

With CDN $21M in Recent Funding, Graphite One Continues to Advance the Largest Known Natural Graphite Deposit in the United States. VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / October 7, 2021 / Graphite One Inc. (TSXV:GPH) (OTCQX:GPHOF) ('Graphite One' or the 'Company') announces that graphite was added to the new U.S. National Defense Stockpile (NDS) Acquisitions List, one of four new materials added for 2022.

