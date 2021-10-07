CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ways to use an old Wireless Router instead of throwing it away

The Windows Club
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere are many ways for folks to make use of their old routers instead of throwing them in the bin or keeping them locked away until they can no longer be used. This article will explain the top five things you can do with a wireless router, so prepare yourself.

www.thewindowsclub.com

retired 17
5d ago

You can very easy, turn off the router ‘function’ and make it a Wireless Access Point. Then plug in into a Cat5 Jack and you now have a smoking hot WIFI area, that is virtually the same as your hardwired speeds. It works

5
Cindy Sanders
5d ago

I loved reading the article, I just learned something new. If I only had an old router lying around.

3
