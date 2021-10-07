CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Torq Commences Drilling at the Margarita Copper-Gold Project in Chile

charlottenews.net
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / October 7, 2021 / Torq Resources Inc. (TSX-V:TORQ)(OTCQX:TRBMF) ('Torq' or the 'Company') is pleased to announce that it has commenced its first drill program at the Margarita Iron-Oxide-Copper-Gold (IOCG) project, which is situated within the prolific Coastal Cordillera belt in northern Chile. The initial phase of drilling is expected to consist of approximately 4,000 metres (m) with the primary target being the copper - gold sulphide source mineralization to the observed widespread copper oxide mineralization in the southern region of the project (Figure 1). Margarita is host to a large-scale alteration system, which hosts three primary target areas that will be tested in the current drill program (Figures 1- 2). These target areas have been defined through geological mapping, rock and soil geochemical surveys and ground-based magnetics and induced polarization geophysical surveys (Figure 3).

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Copper#Vancouver#Trbmf#Iocg#Coastal Cordillera
