VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / October 12, 2021 / Snipp Interactive Inc. ('Snipp', the 'Company') (TSXV:SPN)(OTC PINK:SNIPF), a global provider of digital marketing promotions, rebates, and loyalty solutions, is pleased to announce that Snipp has been invited to present at the LD Micro Main Event conference in Los Angeles at the Luxe Sunset Bel Air on October 13 at 12:30pm EST. The Company will also have a virtual presentation that will be broadcast by LD Micro for anyone who is unable to attend in person. While at the conference, the Company will provide details on its business plan to continue to expand into other markets and segments as well as provide more clarity of the strength and leverage of the SnippCARE Platform. Snipp's management will also be conducting one-on-one in person meetings with conference attendees.

BUSINESS ・ 1 DAY AGO