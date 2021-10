MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A number of venues and entities are under review by the Florida Department of Health for violating the state’s ban on vaccine passports. Some of those entities are right here in South Florida. CBS4 News obtained a list of those locations, including iThink Financial Amphitheater, the Kravis Center and the Norton Museum of Art in Palm Beach County. Also, the Broward Center for the Performing Arts, the city of Miramar, the Miami Marlins and the Plantation Police Department in Broward County. Miramar’s mayor told CBS4 News that he does not know why his city is on the list. However, city employees...

FLORIDA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO