Commentary: 'Squid Game' isn't for Disney, and that's a problem

By now, many viewers have probably heard of Netflix Inc.’s creepy series out of South Korea, which has become a streaming sensation in recent weeks. A “dystopian survival story kind of like ‘Hunger Games,’” is how Netflix’s co-chief executive officer, Ted Sarandos, described “Squid Game,” but even that’s sanitizing the plot. “Ultra-disturbing” better encapsulates it, and yet the series is a must-watch. When Sarandos referred to “Squid Game” during a technology conference Sept. 27, it had been out only nine days and was quickly capturing Netflix subscribers’ curiosity — and possibly their nightmares later. At one point, the program held a 100% rating on Rotten Tomatoes. “‘Squid Game’ will definitely be our biggest non-English-language show in the world, for sure,” he said. “And it’s a very good chance it’s going to be our biggest show ever.”