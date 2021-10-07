CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Commentary: 'Squid Game' isn't for Disney, and that's a problem

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBy now, many viewers have probably heard of Netflix Inc.’s creepy series out of South Korea, which has become a streaming sensation in recent weeks. A “dystopian survival story kind of like ‘Hunger Games,’” is how Netflix’s co-chief executive officer, Ted Sarandos, described “Squid Game,” but even that’s sanitizing the plot. “Ultra-disturbing” better encapsulates it, and yet the series is a must-watch. When Sarandos referred to “Squid Game” during a technology conference Sept. 27, it had been out only nine days and was quickly capturing Netflix subscribers’ curiosity — and possibly their nightmares later. At one point, the program held a 100% rating on Rotten Tomatoes. “‘Squid Game’ will definitely be our biggest non-English-language show in the world, for sure,” he said. “And it’s a very good chance it’s going to be our biggest show ever.”

Variety

Top Executives Matt Brodlie, Jonathan Kier Launch Upgrade Productions, Backed by Constantin Film

Former Disney Plus and Netflix executive Matt Brodlie and ex-Sierra/Affinity president Jonathan Kier have teamed to launch Los Angeles-based Upgrade Productions. The duo will serve as co-presidents. With backing from German powerhouse Constantin Film and a strategic partnership with Bron, Upgrade will develop and produce premium local language productions for a global audience. Upgrade is financing development of original IP with local authors, filmmakers and showrunners, including in Eastern Europe, Latin America and Japan. The outfit’s first feature film and television projects are expected to be revealed imminently. Joining Brodlie and Kier at Upgrade are former Sierra/Affinity executive Max Kondziolka...
BUSINESS
Variety

Netflix Says ‘Squid Game’ Is Its Biggest-Ever Series Launch

“Squid Game” is officially the most popular TV show in its initial debut that Netflix has ever released, according to the company. The streamer said Tuesday that the ultraviolent Korean drama has been sampled by 111 million members since its Sept. 17 premiere worldwide, over the span of just 25 days. That means “Squid Game” has been viewed by more people in its initial month of release than the previous No. 1 holder, “Bridgerton,” which Netflix said had been selected to watch by 82 million households in the first 28 days of release. A big caveat: The proprietary metric that Netflix is using...
TV SERIES
KFI AM 640

Disney Exec Alan Horn Set to Retire at Year's End

Alan Horn, chief creative officer of Disney Studios Content, announced today he will retire at the end of the year, ending nearly a decade of work at the company and a roughly half-century career that included 12 years leading Warner Bros.
BUSINESS
The Independent

Alan Horn, longtime film executive, to retire from Disney

Alan Horn, the film executive who helped turn Walt Disney Studios into the most powerful movie studio in Hollywood and whose 50-year career has touched films from from “When Harry Met Sally..." to “The Dark Knight," is retiring. Disney announced Monday that Horn, 78, chief creative officer of Disney Studios Content, will step down at the end of the year after a nine-year run that coincided with one of the most lucrative stretches of any studio. Horn, who was previously co-chairman, oversaw blockbusters that amassed billions in box office from the studio's divisions, including Lucasfilm, Marvel Studios Pixar...
MOVIES
dexerto.com

Pokimane explains her problem with Squid Game after finishing it

Pokimane has shared her thoughts on Squid Game after binge-watching the series, arguing that there was too much “shock value” in the show despite enjoying the plotline. Netflix has had plenty of hit shows over the past 12 months, from The Queen’s Gambit to Bridgerton, but current viral sensation Squid Game is on track to be its biggest series ever, according to the company’s co-CEO Ted Sarandos.
TV SERIES

