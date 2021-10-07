CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Science

Single-Cell Proteomics

technologynetworks.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleExperience the future of single-cell sensitivity today. Single-cell sensitivity empowers the next generation, helps you explore new applications, reveal cellular diversity and discover new biological insights.

www.technologynetworks.com

Comments / 0

Related
Nature.com

Detecting ribosomal footprints in single cells

Proteins can be detected at the single-cell level by mass spectrometry, but measuring translation at this resolution is challenging. Now, VanInsberghe et al. have developed single-cell ribosome sequencing (scRibo-seq), which measures translation in single cells, and have used it to reveal cell cycle-specific changes in translation.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Mapping genome structures in single cells

Researchers develop single-cell SPRITE to detect higher-order 3D genome structures in single cells. In 2018, Mitchell Guttman from the California Institute of Technology and collaborators developed the split-pool recognition of interactions by tag extension (SPRITE) assay, which iterates pooling, barcoding and splitting steps to label DNA fragments with barcodes. This barcode signature encodes information on DNA interactions and higher-order spatial arrangements within the nucleus.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

The measure of a cell

The easiest way to make a biolaser is to place the cell between two mirrors forming an external cavity. Because the cell confines the emitting material, its size, shape and internal material variations determine the wavelength and shape of the lasing modes. However, using the laser emission to measure the size or shape of the cell comes with complications. Much like microresonators, cells support more than one mode at the same time and these modes overlap both spatially and spectrally. That’s what makes it difficult to calculate the cell morphology from the cell emission — at least with conventional methods.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Joint single-cell measurements of nuclear proteins and RNA in vivo

Identifying gene-regulatory targets of nuclear proteins in tissues is a challenge. Here we describe intranuclear cellular indexing of transcriptomes and epitopes (inCITE-seq), a scalable method that measures multiplexed intranuclear protein levels and the transcriptome in parallel across thousands of nuclei, enabling joint analysis of transcription factor (TF) levels and gene expression in vivo. We apply inCITE-seq to characterize cell state-related changes upon pharmacological induction of neuronal activity in the mouse brain. Modeling gene expression as a linear combination of quantitative protein levels revealed genome-wide associations of each TF and recovered known gene targets. TF-associated genes were coexpressed as distinct modules that each reflected positive or negative TF levels, showing that our approach can disentangle relative putative contributions of TFs to gene expression and add interpretability to inferred gene networks. inCITE-seq can illuminate how combinations of nuclear proteins shape gene expression in native tissue contexts, with direct applications to solid or frozen tissues and clinical specimens.
SCIENCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Proteomics
Nature.com

Single-cell epigenomics reveals mechanisms of human cortical development

During mammalian development, differences in chromatin state coincide with cellular differentiation and reflect changes in the gene regulatory landscape1. In the developing brain, cell fate specification and topographic identity are important for defining cell identity2 and confer selective vulnerabilities to neurodevelopmental disorders3. Here, to identify cell-type-specific chromatin accessibility patterns in the developing human brain, we used a single-cell assay for transposase accessibility by sequencing (scATAC-seq) in primary tissue samples from the human forebrain. We applied unbiased analyses to identify genomic loci that undergo extensive cell-type- and brain-region-specific changes in accessibility during neurogenesis, and an integrative analysis to predict cell-type-specific candidate regulatory elements. We found that cerebral organoids recapitulate most putative cell-type-specific enhancer accessibility patterns but lack many cell-type-specific open chromatin regions that are found in vivo. Systematic comparison of chromatin accessibility across brain regions revealed unexpected diversity among neural progenitor cells in the cerebral cortex and implicated retinoic acid signalling in the specification of neuronal lineage identity in the prefrontal cortex. Together, our results reveal the important contribution of chromatin state to the emerging patterns of cell type diversity and cell fate specification and provide a blueprint for evaluating the fidelity and robustness of cerebral organoids as a model for cortical development.
SCIENCE
technologynetworks.com

How Two Meters of DNA Is Packaged Into a Human Cell

Cells are fascinating molecular factories. In one cell, a particular gene might be "turned on", so that the DNA code can be transcribed into mRNA and then translated into a protein that serves the cells function. In other cells, the very same gene might be "turned off", because it isn't required for that cell's particular purpose in an organism. Regardless of whether the gene is turned "on" or "off", the DNA encoding all genes is present in every single cell. That's a lot of information, and when you consider that a cell's nucleus – the organelle that contains the DNA code – is approximately six micrometers in size, it's clear that efficient storage is necessary.
SCIENCE
New Scientist

Biological computer made from single-celled organisms can crunch data

A colony of single-celled organisms can function as a biological computer to crunch a series of historical data points and forecast the future. An experiment that replaced each node in a neural network with a tiny organism showed that the waxing and waning size of the colony could accurately forecast the next step in time series data, such as the size of daily fishing catches of certain species in Japanese waters.
COMPUTERS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Science
Nature.com

A topology-preserving dimensionality reduction method for single-cell RNA-seq data using graph autoencoder

Dimensionality reduction is crucial for the visualization and interpretation of the high-dimensional single-cell RNA sequencing (scRNA-seq) data. However, preserving topological structure among cells to low dimensional space remains a challenge. Here, we present the single-cell graph autoencoder (scGAE), a dimensionality reduction method that preserves topological structure in scRNA-seq data. scGAE builds a cell graph and uses a multitask-oriented graph autoencoder to preserve topological structure information and feature information in scRNA-seq data simultaneously. We further extended scGAE for scRNA-seq data visualization, clustering, and trajectory inference. Analyses of simulated data showed that scGAE accurately reconstructs developmental trajectory and separates discrete cell clusters under different scenarios, outperforming recently developed deep learning methods. Furthermore, implementation of scGAE on empirical data showed scGAE provided novel insights into cell developmental lineages and preserved inter-cluster distances.
SCIENCE
cell.com

Proteome-wide mapping of short-lived proteins in human cells

This study provides a quantitative map of 1,017 human short-lived proteins. Short-lived proteins showed different general properties compared to other proteins. Over 100 short-lived proteins showed differential stabilities between cell lines. Truncated isoforms of ATRX and GMDS showed lower stability than full-length isoforms. Rapid protein degradation enables cells to quickly...
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Multiscale and integrative single-cell Hi-C analysis with Higashi

Single-cell Hi-C (scHi-C) can identify cell-to-cell variability of three-dimensional (3D) chromatin organization, but the sparseness of measured interactions poses an analysis challenge. Here we report Higashi, an algorithm based on hypergraph representation learning that can incorporate the latent correlations among single cells to enhance overall imputation of contact maps. Higashi outperforms existing methods for embedding and imputation of scHi-C data and is able to identify multiscale 3D genome features in single cells, such as compartmentalization and TAD-like domain boundaries, allowing refined delineation of their cell-to-cell variability. Moreover, Higashi can incorporate epigenomic signals jointly profiled in the same cell into the hypergraph representation learning framework, as compared to separate analysis of two modalities, leading to improved embeddings for single-nucleus methyl-3C data. In an scHi-C dataset from human prefrontal cortex, Higashi identifies connections between 3D genome features and cell-type-specific gene regulation. Higashi can also potentially be extended to analyze single-cell multiway chromatin interactions and other multimodal single-cell omics data.
SCIENCE
psychologytoday.com

Mysteries of the Human Cell

The cell membranes of cortical and somatic cells store information and memory. Information and memory is also stored within the cell. All of the major mechanisms by which nerves function—ion channels, neurotransmitters, and electrical synapses—exist throughout the body. Today, intelligence is generally defined as the ability to understand and adapt...
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Circa-SCOPE: high-throughput live single-cell imaging method for analysis of circadian clock resetting

Circadian clocks are self-sustained and cell-autonomous oscillators. They respond to various extracellular cues depending on the time-of-day and the signal intensity. Phase Transition Curves (PTCs) are instrumental in uncovering the full repertoire of responses to a given signal. However, the current methodologies for reconstructing PTCs are low-throughput, laborious, and resource- and time-consuming. We report here the development of an efficient and high throughput assay, dubbed Circadian Single-Cell Oscillators PTC Extraction (Circa-SCOPE) for generating high-resolution PTCs. This methodology relies on continuous monitoring of single-cell oscillations to reconstruct a full PTC from a single culture, upon a one-time intervention. Using Circa-SCOPE, we characterize the effects of various pharmacological and blood-borne resetting cues, at high temporal resolution and a wide concentration range. Thus, Circa-SCOPE is a powerful tool for comprehensive analysis and screening for circadian clocks’ resetting cues, and can be valuable for basic as well as translational research.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Deep-coverage spatiotemporal proteome of the picoeukaryote Ostreococcus tauri reveals differential effects of environmental and endogenous 24-hour rhythms

The cellular landscape changes dramatically over the course of a 24 h day. The proteome responds directly to daily environmental cycles and is additionally regulated by the circadian clock. To quantify the relative contribution of diurnal versus circadian regulation, we mapped proteome dynamics under light:dark cycles compared with constant light. Using Ostreococcus tauri, a prototypical eukaryotic cell, we achieved 85% coverage, which allowed an unprecedented insight into the identity of proteins that facilitate rhythmic cellular functions. The overlap between diurnally- and circadian-regulated proteins was modest and these proteins exhibited different phases of oscillation between the two conditions. Transcript oscillations were generally poorly predictive of protein oscillations, in which a far lower relative amplitude was observed. We observed coordination between the rhythmic regulation of organelle-encoded proteins with the nuclear-encoded proteins that are targeted to organelles. Rhythmic transmembrane proteins showed a different phase distribution compared with rhythmic soluble proteins, indicating the existence of a circadian regulatory process specific to the biogenesis and/or degradation of membrane proteins. Our observations argue that the cellular spatiotemporal proteome is shaped by a complex interaction between intrinsic and extrinsic regulatory factors through rhythmic regulation at the transcriptional as well as post-transcriptional, translational, and post-translational levels.
SCIENCE
umd.edu

Cell ‘Quakes’ May Help Cells Respond to the Outside World

A few years ago, scientists discovered that animal cell cytoskeletons—shapeshifting meshes of internal filaments that lend cells structure and help interact with their environments—would occasionally rearrange rapidly, setting off an earthquake-like disturbance in part of the cell. They dubbed the phenomena cytoquakes, but no one understood how or why they happened.
SCIENCE
technologynetworks.com

Boosting the Cell's Power House

In order to fulfill their many tasks, cells need energy. In the cell's power plants, known as mitochondria, the energy contained in our food is converted into the molecule ATP. It serves as a kind of fuel that drives most cellular processes – from muscle contraction to the assembly of our DNA. Professor Leonid Sazanov and Irene Vercellino are now the first scientists to precisely show what a protein assembly essential for this process looks like in mammalian cells.
INDUSTRY
technologynetworks.com

Biological Clock Assembled in a Test Tube To Study How It Works

Daily cycles in virtually every aspect of our physiology are driven by biological clocks (also called circadian clocks) in our cells. The cyclical interactions of clock proteins keep the biological rhythms of life in tune with the daily cycle of night and day, and this happens not only in humans and other complex animals but even in simple, single-celled organisms such as cyanobacteria.
SCIENCE
technologynetworks.com

3D Co-Culture Spheroids With Human Liver Cells

More physiologically and pathologically relevant preclinical human liver models are needed for drug liver liability assessment and liver disease modeling. While Drug-Induced Liver Injury remains a major safety concern, several recent high-profile NAFLD/NASH clinical trial failures further highlight this critically unmet need. With the advances in 3D culture, liver spheroids made from primary human hepatocytes have been demonstrated to be a useful novel tool for in vitro hepatotoxicity studies.
SCIENCE
Genetic Engineering News

Single-Cell Analysis Identifies Somatic Genetic Rescue in Pediatric Blood Disorder

Single-cell DNA analysis has identified a “battle of clones” in pediatric myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS) patients whose cells may self-correct. The international collaboration led by St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, which involved academics from dozens of institutions through the European Working Group of MDS in Childhood, used single-cell DNA analysis to explore the phenomenon of somatic genetic rescue (SGR) in pediatric patients with MDS.
CANCER
scitechdaily.com

Regenerating Cells That Propagate Heartbeats

Specialized cells that propagate heartbeats have the capacity to regenerate after birth, study by UT Southwestern scientists shows. Specialized cells that conduct electricity to keep the heart beating have a previously unrecognized ability to regenerate in the days after birth, a new study in mice by UT Southwestern researchers suggests. The finding, published online in the Journal of Clinical Investigation, could eventually lead to treatments for heart rhythm disorders that avoid the need for invasive pacemakers or drugs by instead encouraging the heart to heal itself.
CANCER

Comments / 0

Community Policy