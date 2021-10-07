Single-Cell Proteomics

Single-cell Hi-C (scHi-C) can identify cell-to-cell variability of three-dimensional (3D) chromatin organization, but the sparseness of measured interactions poses an analysis challenge. Here we report Higashi, an algorithm based on hypergraph representation learning that can incorporate the latent correlations among single cells to enhance overall imputation of contact maps. Higashi outperforms existing methods for embedding and imputation of scHi-C data and is able to identify multiscale 3D genome features in single cells, such as compartmentalization and TAD-like domain boundaries, allowing refined delineation of their cell-to-cell variability. Moreover, Higashi can incorporate epigenomic signals jointly profiled in the same cell into the hypergraph representation learning framework, as compared to separate analysis of two modalities, leading to improved embeddings for single-nucleus methyl-3C data. In an scHi-C dataset from human prefrontal cortex, Higashi identifies connections between 3D genome features and cell-type-specific gene regulation. Higashi can also potentially be extended to analyze single-cell multiway chromatin interactions and other multimodal single-cell omics data.
