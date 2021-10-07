CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manhattan Beach, CA

Editorial: Beyond Bruce's Beach is the tarnished American dream for Black Americans

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe significance of the Bruce’s Beach saga should not be underestimated or mischaracterized. The unfolding series of events that will return the Manhattan Beach property to the family that purchased it, built it into a thriving business venture and then lost it to anti-Black bigotry nearly a century ago is a mark not merely of some new progressive consciousness but of solid, time-tested American values.

