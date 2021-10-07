The Haunted House Restaurant's Candyman Bowl Cocktail Is A Magical Potion

The ginormous cocktail served in a chalice is good, spooky fun for a Cleveland Heights restaurant steeped in horror iconography. The Candyman ($34.99) from The Haunted House Restaurant in Cleveland Heights is proof some things are made for the big screen. Found on the Haunted Potion Bowl menu of sharable cocktails, this sweet-and-fizzy behemoth mixes grape and cherry vodkas, sour mix, lime juice, cranberry juice and ginger ale in a 51-ounce glass chalice. Topped with sour treats, gummies and rock candy, the cocktail is poured tableside, setting off a spooky scientific reaction that causes fog to emanate from the glass. Paired with a complimentary bowl of movie theater butter popcorn, the sweet gulp — which also has a few non-alcoholic cousins — completes the transformative cinema-inspired dining experience. “We want you to feel like you’re inside a movie theater,” says partner Andre Scott. 13463 Cedar Road, Cleveland Heights, 216-862-5584, thehauntedhouserestaurant.com.