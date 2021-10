I support the proposed mask mandate to help our city come back from the devastation caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. I also want to say that I hope the Assembly will not be swayed by a raw head count of how many people have testified for and against the mandate during the hearings on the subject. I believe these numbers do not represent true public sentiment. I, and likely many others, wanted to testify but chose not to, because I did want to expose myself to the coronavirus by having to spend time in close quarters with unmasked mask opponents.I believe these hearings have been a threat to public health and quite possibly superspreader events because of so many unmasked and probably unvaccinated people in such close quarters.

ANCHORAGE, AK ・ 2 DAYS AGO