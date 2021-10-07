High school roundup: Mast paces Beaver River girls soccer past South Lewis

TURIN — Brenna Mast scored twice as the Beaver River girls soccer team locked up the Frontier League “C” Division title with a 5-1 win over South Lewis on Wednesday.

Kaylee Zehr added a goal and two assists the Beavers (10-2, 9-1).

Carin Young scored for the Falcons (7-5, 5-4).

CARTHAGE 1, INDIAN RIVER 0

Layla Craig’s goal helped the Comets secure their first league win of the season with an “A” Division victory over the Warriors in Carthage.

Kiannah Ward made 12 saves for Carthage (3-8-1, 1-8-0).

Elizabeth Hellings turned aside 13 shots for Indian River (1-10, 1-8).

In other action, Sandy Creek blanked Thousand Islands, 2-0.

HARRISVILLE 1, HERMON-DEKALB 0

Evelyn Winters scored the only goal of the game as the Pirates secured their first win of the season with an NAC West victory over the Green Demons (0-4, 0-3) Tuesday in Harrisville.

Maegan Kackison made 14 saves for Harrisville (1-8-1, 1-6-0).

BRUSHTON-MOIRA 8, ST. REGIS FALLS 0

Kennadey Hebert picked up three goals as the Panthers beat St. Regis Falls (1-8, 1-7) in an East Division game in Brushton.

Teaghan Phelan, Emma Russell, Jaeden Sauve, Savannah Beachy and Alison Hebert scored for the Panthers (6-3-1, 5-2-1).

LISBOn 3, NORWOOD-NORFOLK 0

Gabby Richardson scored twice to lead Lisbon past the Flyers (0-9-1) in a nonleague contest in Norwood.

Ava Murphy scored the other goal for Lisbon (11-0).

BOYS SOCCER

WATERTOWN 0, SOUTH JEFFERSON 0 (2 OT)

Goalies Evan Widrick and Riley Connell stole the show as the host Cyclones and Spartans played to a Frontier League crossover tie.

Widrick stopped 14 shots for South Jefferson (9-3-2, 8-1-2) and Devin Connell turned away seven shots for Watertown (10-2-2, 7-0-1).

LOWVILLE 3, BEAVER RIVER 0

Jeremie Lehmann totaled a goal and an assist in the Red Raiders crossover win over the Beavers in Lowville.

Peyton Matuszczak and Espen Matuszczak each scored goals for Lowville (9-4, 6-4).

Sawyer Schwendy made 10 saves for Beaver River (2-10, 2-9).

GENERAL BROWN 3, SOUTH LEWIS 0

Eric Randall scored twice as the Lions blanked the Falcons (4-8, 3-7) in crossover play at Dexter.

Gabe Secreti chipped in with a goal and an assist for General Brown (5-8-1, 3-6-1).

BELLEVILLE HENDERSON 9, SACKETS HARBOR 1

Brayden Richmond’s hat trick powered the Panthers to a “D” Division triumph over the Patriots (3-10, 3-8) in Sackets Harbor.

Kyle Moyer contributed a goal and an assist for Belleville Henderson (13-0, 12-0).

LYME 9, ALEXANDRIA 0

David Linstruth scored two goals and assisted on another as the Indians blanked the Purple Ghosts in a “D” Division game in Alexandria Bay.

Derek Radley tallied two goals and Jon LaFontaine and Derrike Goutremout each contributed a goal and two assists for Lyme (9-2) against Alexandria (3-9, 3-8). Goalie Evan Froelich made four saves to record the shutout for the Indians.

CARTHAGE 3, INDIAN RIVER 1

Sebastian Russell collected a goal and an assist as the Comets beat the Warriors in an “A” Division matchup at Philadelphia.

Noah Odett and Hunter Werling each scored goals for Carthage (6-6, 2-6).

Jalen Robertson scored for Indian River (5-7, 2-6).

HEUVELTON 5, HARRISVILLE 1

Alex Lange and Chris Ashlaw both scored two goals to lead the Bulldogs past Harrisville (5-5-2, 3-2-1) in a West Division game in Heuvelton.

Brandon Pray also scored for Heuvelton (3-4-1, 3-3-1).

MADRID-WADDINGTON 6, BRUSHTON-MOIRA 0

Matt Robinson scored three goals for the Yellowjackets in an East Division win over Brushton-Moira (1-9) in Madrid.

Logan Cordova, Luke LePage and Silas Kent also scored for Madrid-Waddington (7-1, 6-1).

GIRLS TENNIS

NEW HARTFORD 4, INDIAN RIVER 1

The fourth-seeded Spartans (10-2) won all three singles matches en rout to beating the Warriors in Section 3 Class B quarterfinal at New Hartford.

The first doubles team of Isabella Davis and Ravan Marsell won their match for Indian River (10-1).

WHITESBORO 4, SOUTH JEFFERSON 1

The third-seeded Warriors (11-2) booked their place in semifinals after topping the No. 6 Spartans in a Class B quarterfinal in Marcy.

Ruby LeClair won her match at second singles for South Jefferson (9-2).

volleyball

OFA 3, Tupper lake 0

The Blue Devils picked up a 25-16, 25-7, 25-17 sweep of Tupper Lake (3-7) in a nonleague match in Ogdensburg. OFA improved to 3-6.

SALMON RIVER 3, MADRID-WADDINGTON 0

Salmon River produced a 25-22, 25-22, 25-21 sweep of the Yellowjackets (1-8) in a nonleague match in Madrid. The Shamrocks improved to 5-3.

MALONE 3, GOUVERNEUR 2

Mackenzie Lane supplied 14 kills to lead Malone to a 20-25, 23-25, 25-13, 25-13, 25-18 win over the Wildcats (5-3) in Gouverneur.

Vail St. Hilaire added 13 kills for the Huskies (9-1).