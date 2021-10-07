CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ellensburg, WA

Artificial Intelligence: The Future is Now Keynote with Meredith Broussard

cwu.edu
 7 days ago

This Thursday at 5:30 in Samuelson Auditorium Meredith Broussard, software programmer, data journalist and NYU prof will be speaking to the CWU community in a live broadcast from New York on “Public Interest Technology, Artificial Intelligence, & Social Justice." The lecture is the keynote for the "AI: The Future is Now" lectures series presented by the William O. Douglas Honors College with sponsorship from the CWU Foundation / LenThayer Grants Program and co-sponsored by the Museum of Culture & the Environment and the CWU Department of Philosophy and Religious Studies, and the Wildcat shop. It will be presented via Zoom and participants can attend online or at the CWU Samuelson auditorium. Preregistration link for zoom is here.

www.cwu.edu

