The classic 27 metre Admiral motor yacht Enigma Blue has been listed for sale by Christopher Mosley at SuperYachtsMonaco. Built in mahogany by Italian yard Cantieri Navali Lavagna, she was delivered in 1975 as an Admiral model and, since being entirely rebuilt in 2018 by her owner of 16 years, there is little that isn’t new onboard. She offers accommodation for up to eight guests in four cabins comprising a master suite, VIP suite and two twins, all with full en suite bathroom facilities. She is also capable of carrying up to three crew.

BOATS & WATERCRAFTS ・ 3 DAYS AGO