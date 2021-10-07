Elise Vider, advocate for Philly’s historic buildings and urban values, dies at 69
Elise Vider began her journalism career in Hartford, Conn., in the late '70s, at a time when downtown stores were seeing their customers lured away by suburban shopping malls. To counter the competition, city officials ordered the demolition of blocks of old buildings to create parking lots for shoppers. Horrified by the destruction, Ms. Vider started writing columns that focused on the intersection of historic preservation and real estate development.
