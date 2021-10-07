Iconic yachts: On board Oceanco's striking 81m superyacht Alfa Nero

The 44.65 metre motor yacht Space, jointly listed for sale by Burgess and Edmiston & Company, has been sold with the buyer introduced by Merle Wood & Associates. Built by Dutch yard Feadship to full Lloyd's and MCA class and delivered in 2007 as the first in the yard’s F45 Vantage series with a full repaint in 2018, Space was designed by Feadship de Voogt and Sinot Exclusive Yacht Design. She can host up to ten guests in five cabins, including a full-beam master suite that is situated forward on the main deck. The remaining four guest cabins can be converted into doubles or twins and it is possible to convert the bridge deck study into an additional double with en-suite. There is also accommodation for up to ten crew members.

