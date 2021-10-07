Iconic yachts: On board Oceanco's striking 81m superyacht Alfa Nero

When two of the world’s largest luxury auction houses, New York City–based Concierge Auctions and Fairfield, Connecticut–based Boathouse Auctions, team up for a sale, it can only mean one thing: It’s a monumentally big sale. As its name implies, Boathouse Auctions’ large-ticket items range from a circa 2001 41-foot Tartan to a 157-foot Blount Boats vessel with room for 12. Concierge Auctions, on the other hand, mostly deals with high-value homes, including a six-bedroom mountain chalet near Bozeman, Montana, a 13th-century château in Geneva, Switzerland, and a completely furnished five-bedroom villa in St. James, Barbados. And the item that connected the two auction houses is equal parts wake-making yacht and supreme real estate: a 393-foot-long yacht that, last time it was for sale, was listed for a whopping €25 million. The ship in question is dubbed Project Y910 and is one of the largest in the world.
