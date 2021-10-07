Iconic yachts: On board Oceanco's striking 81m superyacht Alfa Nero

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cover picture for the articleBig, black and beautiful, the 81.27 metre Oceanco motor yacht Alfa Nero makes an incredibly powerful impression. Although she is so large, the secret feature of Alfa Nero is that she is definitely not ‘high volume’ in the sense of trying to cram in every possible cubic metre of accommodation like a modern cruise ship.

