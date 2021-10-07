Stauffer Center for Strings of Cremona, Italy Offers Avi Avital Masterclass

Best Beverage welcomed wine selections from the Brandolini family’s Vistorta estate, in Italy’s Friuli-Venezia Giulia region. A portion of the estate is dedicated to vineyards comprised primarily of Pinot Grigio, Merlot and Friulano, while other grapes are also grown in smaller proportions among the vines. Brandino Brandolini, who founded the winery in his homeland after a stint at Bordeaux’s Château Greysac, put his efforts into saving the estate’s old vines and turning operations to organic farming practices, creating a modern, efficient vine-growing company. The 19th century estate villa and its farming buildings, the granary, stalls and cellars, were constructed by Guido Brandolini, who dedicated his life to Vistorta and its agriculture. New Vistorta wines to Rhode Island include its dry white wines: Pinot Grigio from D.O.C. Friuli Grave, Pinot Grigio Ramato, a beautifully copper-colored skin-contact white, and a 100% Friulano. For reds, Vistorta offers the lighter, super-fresh Stomo Merlot and the bigger, richer Merlot IGT, which showcases Brandino’s Bordeaux background.

DRINKS ・ 11 DAYS AGO